Android devices have had wireless charging for some time now, but there wasn't really a combined effort by device manufacturers to really bring this technology to the forefront. That's all changing in 2025 as two heavy hitters, Google and Samsung, are now committing to the Qi2 wireless standard for their upcoming devices.

And while we'll no doubt hear more about this sometime in the near future, especially with Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked even just around the corner, a new wireless standard is making some noise at CES 2025, but it's probably one that you've never heard of before.

A new way to power your kitchen appliances

The NFC forum, along with the Wireless Power Consortium, have announced its new Ki wireless standard, which can be used on wireless kitchen appliances going forward. Of course, the big draw here is that, hopefully, this will make it a lot easier to power devices without needing different adapters for different devices.

Furthermore, it also finally takes away cables, potentially making kitchens less cluttered. Just like Qi, Ki takes things to a whole new level when it comes to powering devices, allowing users to simply place them on a charging surface and get instant power.

It's important to note that these charging surfaces can be embedded, which means you can see this technology pop up in marble, granite, wood, and even composite counter top. But the best part is going to be the interoperability between products, since these will all be under one standard.

And just in case you were wondering, you won't be missing out on power either, with devices being capable of receiving up to 2200W. For now, we're not getting an announcement of new devices, but you can be sure that we'll hear more about these as time passes.

For now, it's good to know that wireless charging is finally making its way outside mobile tech, and could even spread to other parts of the home, making seamless wireless charging for all devices a reality.