Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 $120 $150 Save $30 Anker's Soundcore Sleep A20 wireless earbuds are made to be comfortable even if you sleep on your side. These are a pair of buds perfect for lounging in bed, and can even track your sleep. $120 at Amazon

If you enjoy lounging while listening to music with your wireless earbuds, you may have noticed most buds aren't all that comfy to lie on, say, if you're lying on your side. Well, there are buds made for such things, like Anker's Soundcore Sleep A20 wireless earbuds that are designed to be comfy for side sleepers. But the perks don't stop there; these buds can also track your sleeping patterns and offer binaural beats to promote relaxation. Heck, even the tips of the buds are designed to create a solid seal with your ear to ensure environmental sound is blocked as you rest.

While the Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 wireless earbuds typically retail for $150 (nobody said comfort comes cheap), they just hit an all-time low on Amazon thanks to a new deal that takes 20% off, which means you can scoop up these buds for $120.

What's great about the Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 wireless earbuds

There's nothing better than falling asleep to some tunes while lying on your side

Anker's Soundcore Sleep A20 wireless earbuds are coated in a soft material that feels somewhat fleshy, which not only helps to get a good fit, but a comfy one, which is what these earbuds are all about, easing your rest. This is also why their volume can go super low, lower than most, which is handy when you don't want your tunes to wake you up. It is also handy for the included binaural beats designed to help with relaxation. Keeping the volume low is a great way to keep things chill.

What's also nice is that you get a bunch of tips and wings to help find a good fit for the buds, where you can easily swap to test until you find the perfect combo. And once you find that fit, you won't have to worry about taking them out and charging them too often since they last 14 hours on a single charge.

In our review of the Anker Soundcore Sleep A20 wireless earbuds, our primary complaint is that they are a little too expensive at $150. Today's deal solves that by taking $30 off the top, ensuring these earbuds are that much more enticing. So don't miss out.