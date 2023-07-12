It's summertime, and you know what that means. Whether you're headed up to the lake house this weekend or taking a cross-country trip, it's time to hit the road for some much-earned vacation time. You'll need all sorts of things for a successful road trip — snacks first and foremost — but your phone is by far the most vital travel tool you can keep in your back pocket. Of course, you shouldn't (and legally can't) use your phone while driving, and that's where Android Auto comes in.

The bulk of relatively recent vehicles on the road today support Android Auto, Google's driving-friendly UI for interacting with your smartphone's apps in a safe and controlled capacity. It lets you ditch those annoying dash mounts altogether, opting for something that feels built perfectly to fit everything from your daily commute to spur-of-the-moment trips, all with a single USB-C cable. There's only one problem: pairing your phone to your car using a wire actually really sucks. Let me explain why.

If you've never used Android Auto, you're probably unfamiliar with just how touchy it can be when it comes to cables. While I'm sure some will swear by their setup, I've tried countless cables with even more phones, to no avail. It's not that Auto doesn't work over USB-C, it's just that it can be oversensitive to any movement — and, occasionally, can fail to connect at all.

It all starts with the Android Auto setup process, actually. As AP's Phones Editor, I always have a new device in my pocket every couple of weeks. That means, whenever I inevitably leave the house, I have to plug a new phone into my car. Without failure, no matter the cable, I always have to disconnect and reconnect during setup to actually get the two to talk to each other.

The headaches don't stop there. Accidentally brush by the cable plugged into your phone? Good chance it disconnects from your in-dash display, leaving you without media, maps, and more. Reconnecting while you're flying down the highway is dangerous, so if you're alone in the car, you're out of luck until the next rest stop.

These problems are well known to drivers — so well known, in fact, that Google has made some efforts to inform drivers when their USB-C cables aren't functioning correctly with Android Auto. But if you've had enough of all this drama, you have another option. Wireless Android Auto exists, and even if your car doesn't support it natively, you can still add it to your vehicle using a third-party adapter.

Thankfully, two of our favorite gadgets for filling this need are on sale for Prime Day, making it the time to upgrade your car before hitting the road this summer. Motorola's MA1 is in stock for $5 off — a rare discount for the ever-popular, oft-sold-out device — while AAWireless's dongle can be yours for just $63, an all-time low.

Let's start with the MA1, one of our highest-reviewed devices of 2022. It's a basic dongle that plugs into your car's USB-A port, acting as a receiver whenever you climb into the driver's seat. Setup is easy, and unlike your current setup, it's also reliable, without the pain that comes with relying on a cable. You won't even have to pull your phone out of your pocket to use it, though you might want to — the MA1 does warm your phone up.

AAWireless delivers a very similar experience for even less cash, earning a 9/10 in our review earlier this year. There are a couple of small differences between this dongle and Motorola's, including the lack of a built-in cable. For some, this might be a benefit — any cord should suffice here, and you can pick between the included USB-C to USB-A cable, or any USB-C to USB-C cable in your collection. The overall build looks a little less refined than the rounded Motorola puck, though the matte plastic should survive more knicks and scratches.

At their core, both of these products are excellent opportunities to eliminate the worst part of Android Auto: plugging your phone. And with both well under $100, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to grab one without breaking the bank. If you're torn between models, make sure to check out our respective reviews of each device. Or, you know, go with the cheaper option — no one could really blame you for saving an extra $20.