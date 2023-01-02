Source: Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) $150 $180 Save $30 The Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) is Google's 2022 smart camera doorbell for those who want the best possible quality and reliability in a Google Nest video product. $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

It's officially 2023 now, and it's time for you and your doorbell to start acting like it. Smart doorbells not only protect your home's entryway with 24/7 video surveillance, but they can also alert you when a person, pet, or package is at your door via motion-triggered alerts. Google's latest entry into the segment is the second generation, wired Nest Doorbell. It has a solid set of smart features, works with your existing chime, and it can be yours right now for just $150.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Doorbell

If you're already all-in, or even partially in, on the Google Nest ecosystem, you shouldn't need any convincing. These products were meant to connect and work together seamlessly, and the less cross-pollinating you do across multiple brands, the smoother your smart home experience is likely to be. The Nest Doorbell is the one for you, and we prefer this wired version because it does not require batteries and measures in about 30% smaller than its wireless counterpart.

As for how the Nest compares to other smart doorbells, there are a few things that set it apart. One is the taller, enhanced camera view, which lets you see people from head to toe and packages left on the ground, within 8 inches of your door. Google promises the new wired model offers the "clearest image yet," noting that it spent a lot of time fine-tuning the camera to get rid of the annoying fisheye-lens distortion, and to enhance details in especially bright and dark conditions.

Other notable features include intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, and up to 3 hours of event video history. It records important activity with clips up to 5 minutes long, and you can add up to 10 days of continuous recording via the Nest Aware program. It also has two-way audio, which allows you to both talk and listen to your front door from anywhere, one-tap audio messages you can leave for visitors, and 1-hour of video backup in case your Wi-Fi goes out.

You can view live HD video, replay video recordings, and talk to visitors within the Google Home app, but The Nest Doorbell also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa devices. There are of course a number of other smart doorbell options out there — many of them cheaper — but if you are in the market, this wired one from Nest is absolutely worth considering at this price.