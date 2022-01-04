Ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics early next month, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip3 Olympic Commemorative Edition to celebrate the event. The phone will be available in a new Winter Dream White color with gold accents on the frame and hinge. It also features Samsung and Beijing Olympics logos on the back panel. The area surrounding the 1.9-inch secondary display and dual-cameras is finished in black to give the device a contrasting look.

This special edition foldable will come pre-loaded with specific Olympic wallpapers, themes, icons, and clock styles. Barring the color and the additional software goodies, there are no other differences between this and the regular version of the phone that first launched in August last year. It still packs a 6.7-inch 120Hz foldable display, a Snapdragon 888 chip, dual-12MP cameras, and a 10MP selfie snapper. Other notable specs include stereo speakers, IPX8 rating, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3300mAh battery with 15W fast wired charging, as well as 10W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Samsung is offering the device in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Olympic Commemorative edition Galaxy Z Flip3 will go on sale in China starting January 15, with pre-orders already live. It's listed on Samsung's e-shop in China (via GSMArena) for CNY 7,999 ($1,250). You can also buy a 12-month protection plan that will provide you with a 40% discount on screen or back panel replacement for CNY699.

This is not the first time that Samsung has launched a limited edition variant of one of its premium devices to commemorate the Olympics. As one of the official event partners, the company tends to do this every time the Olympics are held. If Samsung's track record is anything to go by, it will probably also gift the phone to all athletes who participate in the Winter Olympics.

