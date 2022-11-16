The way an iPhone and a Mac computer integrate and work seamlessly with each other is something that Android users can only wish for. While Google has tried to bridge this gap in recent years, flagship Android phones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro don't offer the same level of ecosystem integration as the iPhone. Microsoft tries to bridge this gap with Phone Link. It lets you connect your Android phone to Windows and mirror most of its functionality to your PC, like the ability to reply to incoming messages, wirelessly transfer files, and more.

What is Phone Link, and what can it do?

Released in 2018, Phone Link connects your Android device to a Windows PC over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. This allows the feature to mirror a bunch of your phone's functionality to your PC. Here's what you can do with Phone Line:

Send and receive texts

Make and receive phone calls

Mirror your phone's notifications

See recent photos from your Android device

Control media playback

App mirroring

Instant hotspot

Cross-device copy and paste

Wireless file sharing

Many Phone Link features, like app mirroring, instant hotspot, and cross-device copy and paste, are limited to Samsung and Honor phones. Besides the best Android phones, Phone Link also works with the iPhone.

To use Phone Link, you must have a Microsoft account. Additionally, your Windows PC or laptop and phone must be on the same Wi-Fi network for the integration to work. Bluetooth is also required for certain features to work.

How to set up Microsoft Phone Link

If Phone Link isn't installed on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC, install it from the Microsoft Store.

With the Phone Link app installed on your PC, download and set up the Link to Windows app on your Android phone. This companion app acts as a link between your phone and a Windows PC. Link to Windows comes preinstalled on the best Samsung phones and is available as a free download on other compatible devices from the Play Store.

On your Windows PC, go to Start and launch Phone Link. Select the device type you are pairing with Phone Link: Android or iPhone. Select Android. Open the Link to Windows app on your Android phone and tap the Link your mobile device and PC. On your PC, click the I have the Link to Windows app ready checkbox and click Pair with QR. Tap Continue on your phone and scan the QR code that displays on your Windows PC. Tap Continue in the Link to Windows app on your phone and grant it the required permissions. The Phone Link app on your PC shows everything is ready with a Continue button. Click it to start using the feature. A quick tutorial explains how to use Phone Link on your Windows PC to control your Android phone.

If you use ChomeOS or a Chromebook, use Phone Hub to connect your Android phone to your laptop.

How to mirror Android phone's notifications to your Windows PC using Phone Link

Before Phone Link can mirror your phone's notifications to your PC, the Link to Windows app must be granted the required permission on your phone.

Open the sidebar in the Phone Link app on your Windows PC. Click the Open settings on mobile device option. Allow notification access for Link to Windows. Tap Allow if prompted. Your phone's notifications are now mirrored to the Phone Link app on your PC.

You can reply to, pin, or dismiss notifications on your phone directly from Phone Link.

How to put your phone in DND or silent mode using Phone Link

Phone Link lets you toggle DND or silent mode on your phone. On your PC, expand the left sidebar on Phone Link by clicking the arrow at the top. You'll see the buttons to toggle Do Not Disturb and Silent modes, with the third Sound button letting you mute the media volume.

Want to turn on DND on your phone, but the phone's too far from reach? Click the DND button to activate your device's Do Not Disturb mode. Click the Sound button to cycle through Vibrate and DND modes. You can use the audio player to play/pause and skip the current track.

How to send and receive calls or text messages from your phone using Phone Link

With Phone Link, you can use your phone to make calls or send text messages from your Windows PC.

Go to the Messages tab in Phone Link. Your recent conversations display here. Click the compose button or select an existing chat. Type your text. Click the send arrow to send the message.

Similarly, go to the Calls tab to make phone calls using Phone Link. From here, you can make calls, put an existing call on hold, and more. But this feature requires your phone to be connected via Bluetooth to your PC. Plus, ensure you have a great pair of wireless earphones so that the other party can hear you clearly on the call.

How to mirror your Android phone's screen to Windows PC using Phone Link

If you own a Samsung phone, you can mirror its screen to your Windows PC through Phone Link. Ensure your phone is connected to Phone Link before following the below steps:

Click your phone's image on the left sidebar of Phone Link. A dialog box appears on your phone, requesting your permission for recording or casting with Link to Windows. Tap Start now to activate the mirroring process. Your phone's display shows up on your PC. You can open any app or navigate to any system setting from your PC.

Your phone also remains functional when screen mirroring is activated. File sharing is also supported in screen sharing. So, you can drag and drop files from your Windows PC to your phone to wirelessly transfer them.

Samsung phones support cross-device copy-and-paste support in Phone Link. The feature is turned off by default. To activate it, go to Phone Link Settings > Features and turn on the Cross-device copy and paste toggle. Now, any content you copy on your Windows PC is available to paste on your Galaxy phone and vice versa.

How to view and wirelessly transfer photos to your Windows PC using Phone Link

With Phone Link, the last 2,000 photos and screenshots on your phone can be viewed on your Windows PC. Even better, you can wirelessly download these photos on your PC in just a few clicks.

Go to the Photos tab in Phone Link. Your recent photos and screenshots display here. Click any image to see a bigger preview. Use the Save as or Share option at the top to save or share the picture.

Phone Link makes using your Android phone better

While not as good as the iPhone-Mac integration, Phone Link comes close to making your Android phone work seamlessly with your Windows PC. The experience is even better if you own a compatible Samsung or Honor phone that supports more features. It helps manage all your notifications without constantly checking your phone. Once you are done setting up Phone Link, consider setting up Windows Subsystem for Android on your Windows 11 PC to run Android apps.