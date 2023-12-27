Windows 11 Pro $40 $200 Save $160 Get a lifetime license to the Pro version of Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11, at a nearly 80% discount. $40 at StackSocial

Upgrading to a new operating system used to be such a tedious and expensive endeavor. You had to go to a brick and mortar store, pay $200+ for a massive box filled with multiple discs, and it would take you an entire evening to get through everything. Fortunately, that's not the case anymore. Nowadays you can purchase and download full operating systems without ever leaving home, and if you know where to look, it will only cost you a fraction of what it used to. For example, our friends over at StackSocial are running a limited-time offer that gets you the entire Windows 11 Pro OS for just $40.

We've been partners with StackSocial for a long time, but for those that have never made a purchase with them before, it's super simple. For this particular deal you are just going to add the item to your cart and complete the check-out process, and then shortly after that, you should receive your product key. Insert that during your Windows 11 Pro installation, and you should be good to go.

Why you should take advantage of this deal on Windows 11 Pro

Why should you take advantage of this deal? The obvious answer is price. If you go to Microsoft's website right now, you're going to find Windows 11 Pro is $200. Here it is just going to cost you $40, and it comes from an authorized Microsoft Partner. This means you are essentially getting the same software, for $160 less. The activation key you get will work on up to 2 devices, and of course, updates are included.

This is really the perfect solution for folks on Windows 10 or Windows 11 Home looking to upgrade their machines. Windows 11 Pro is better for gaming than the Home edition, as it allows you to configure more of your network and graphical settings, and it offers a number of new features and improvements over Windows 10 like advanced security with biometrics login, a sleek, easy-to-navigate interface, improved voice typing, and much more. It also has support for professional features such as Azure AD, Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, and BitLocker device encryption.

Note that this version of Windows will not work with Parallels Pro and Virtual Machines, and you'll want to make sure your computer meets the necessary requirements to run Windows 11 Pro before purchasing. That includes at least 4GB of RAM, 40GB of free storage, and the ability to install the free version of Windows 11 via Windows Update. But as long as your machine meets the criteria, there shouldn't be anything stopping you from taking advantage of this deal while you still can.