Source: StackSocial Windows 11 Pro $25 $200 Save $175 The recent release of Windows operating system builds upon the long-running OS with refinements to the user experience, enhanced security features, and so much more. It ain't cheap, however, with a $200 price tag to get your hands on a copy. Thankfully, Stacksocial has an unbeatable deal that drops Windows 11 Pro down to just $25 for the next week. $25 at Stacksocial

Whether you're building a new PC or looking to upgrade an old machine, more often than not you're going to need a new copy of Windows. Normally priced at around $200, Windows 11 Pro is a pricey purchase for some, and getting a copy of Microsoft's industry-leading operating system at a good price isn't easy.

Thankfully, a limited-time deal is available at StackSocial that brings the price of a Windows 11 Professional key down to its lowest price ever. For the next week, you can get yourself a copy of the latest Windows Pro OS for just $25 — a full $175 off the standard $200 price tag.

Why this Windows 11 Professional deal is worth your money

Considering how expensive this OS is normally, getting it this cheap is an unbeatable deal. All versions of Windows 11 are on sale, including Windows 11 Home, but the best value comes from the savings and features Windows 11 Professional comes with. It's quite a step up from the Home version in terms of functionality, offering improved security features and access to different features like Azure AD, Windows Sandbox, and even BitLocker device encryption.

Also, this is a purchase for a lifetime license of the OS, meaning you buy this thing one time and can transfer it or use it as much as you need going forward. Upgrading to a new laptop or PC? No problem. You can just transfer the license over to your new machine, no questions asked. It also allows for use on up to two devices, so you'll be able to install the OS on two separate machines if you see fit.

One thing you'll need to be aware of is the redemption time period, however. You'll need to activate the license within 30 days of purchasing it, otherwise you'll lose access to the OS. This offer is ideal for anyone who's in need of upgrading their system ASAP, or needs a new OS for a fresh PC build or install. That said, it's an unbeatable price on Windows 11 Pro, offering the premium version of the OS at it's best price ever.