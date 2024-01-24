Windows 11 Pro $25 $200 Save $175 StackSocial is no stranger when it comes to offering insane deals on software, and it's bringing back an incredible offer on the new Windows 11 Pro OS that takes $175 off the price! For just $25, you get a lifetime license to Microsoft's latest operating system for up to two devices. $25 at StackSocial

We cover deals at StackSocial often here at AP, mainly because the value its offers provide is second to none on some of the top software packages and applications available. Often times, you'll find things discounted by upwards of 90% off here, making it the best place to pick up a license or two for much-needed software suites.

If you're after a copy of Microsoft's latest Windows 11 Pro operating system, StackSocial is offering a heck of a deal that'll net you a lifetime license to its latest OS for up to two devices for just $25. You read that right, for a limited time, you can grab Windows 11 Pro for a whopping $175 off — a massive 87% discount.

Why this Windows 11 Pro lifetime license deal is worth your money

The savings alone should be enough to convince you of why this is such a good value, but thanks to a plethora of upgrades and refinements to its long-running and industry-dominant operating system, there's plenty to love about it. Microsoft's latest OS is a big step up from previous iterations, offering a new look and feel, enhanced security features, and more.

The user interface has received a pretty large overhaul compared to Windows 10, providing a faster and more intuitive experience whether you're a professional in need of a secure system or a gamer looking to maximize performance. Navigation is easier and quicker, improving productivity with slick features like snap layouts, multiple desktops, redocking, touch control with compatible touch screeens, and even voice typing.

But how the desktop looks and performs is just the tip of the iceberg. Advanced security additions like biometrics login capabilities and Smart App provide a more secure environment, and access to the latest DirectX 12, which opens up features like ray tracing and variable rate shading, take games to a whole new level with improved visuals and stability.

StackSocial's deal is impressive, to say the least, not just in savings but in value. This is a lifetime license to Windows 11 Pro, not just for one system but two, so you can upgrade an old system or get a new one started with the latest OS. Just make sure you're system has the hardware and specs to handle it, and you'll be golden.