Connecting your phone and PC together has never been the easiest task, even though it absolutely should be. To get the most out of an Android-Windows combo, you've always needed a program to serve as an interface between the two operating systems, but a new feature will soon make managing files more simple than ever. A similar feature already exists, but it relies on the use of USB. The upcoming update will make it possible to manage your Android phone from Windows completely wirelessly.

The Android in File Explorer integration has started rolling out to users, but the update isn't available for everyone just yet, according to Windows Latest. It's not just Windows 11 users, either; it's coming to Windows 10, too. To get the feature, you will need to update the Cross-Device Experience Host through the Microsoft Store, but it shouldn't require a full system update. Once accessible, you should see your Android device appear automatically in File Explorer.

Source: Windows Latest

How fast is the transfer rate?

The feature uses Wi-Fi and provides faster speeds than USB would; in fact, the tester from Windows Latest measured transfer speeds at nearly 1.2Gbps, depending on the file. You can move things between your phone, your computer, and/or back without a problem. Managing the files on your phone is a time-consuming process, but this feature makes it easier. If you delete files from your computer, you'll find a new Recycle Bin folder for your phone that you can use to restore them. They're automatically purged after 30 days, though, so make sure it's something you're sure you want to get rid of.

If you're tired of trying to sort through hundreds or even thousands of files on a small touch screen, this feature is a welcome change. It promises to streamline the user experience and offers more convenience than accessing information through USB. Plus, it makes it easier to find specific files or rename them for easier accessibility in the future. It also makes it a lot easier to transfer those important photos off of your phone and onto a redundant backup for better safekeeping. If File Explorer integration isn't yet available to you, give it time. The update could arrive later today, but it might also take another day or two before it reaches all users.