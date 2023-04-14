There are few brands in software with as rich of a history as Winamp. The program was first launched all the way back in 1997 with a no-frills, yet highly customizable interface — it was definitely one of the best music players around. It supported a variety of formats and notably offered a vast range of skins, visualizers, and even plug-ins that did as little as adding extra customization or went as far as bringing support for more file formats. Now, the popular music player is making it to Android as a result of a huge revamp, but it's probably not what you were expecting.

Winamp, which is now owned by a company called Llama Group, has announced a huge expansion, as reported by Business Wire. It starts with a brand-new online player that, truth be told, doesn't resemble the original version of Winamp whatsoever. In Q3, this will be further expanded with mobile apps on iOS and Android as well, presumably following in the footsteps of this new, reimagined Winamp. Indeed, Winamp's new approach is more similar to that of Spotify or Apple Music, except with a different spin to it. Instead of subscribing to the service to get access to the company's entire library of songs, you get to subscribe to the artists you want individually, and support them that way.

It's sort of a mix between Patreon and Spotify, which is great, except for the fact that this has pretty much nothing to do with the Winamp we knew and loved. The library is also not vast right now, with the only artists available being a bunch of indie European and Vietnamese bands and singers, all of which have their catalogs locked behind a $1-per-month paywall. It might be good if you're into indie music, but there isn't exactly anything popular here just yet.

You'll eventually also be able to play locally downloaded music as well, and connect to other music streaming services, something that might make it a bit less awkward. The app itself also feels unfinished all around from the moment you sign up for it, even though Winamp isn't exactly selling this as a beta. Creators will be able to distribute NFTs through the platform, though that's one part we're not looking forward to.

The keen-eyed among you might remember that Winamp used to have an Android version years ago, but it was discontinued during one of many recent shifts in focus for Winamp. We'll have to see how this evolves, but right now, it's a weird experience.