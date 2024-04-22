Summary Wi-Fi 7 offers speeds up to 4 times faster than current Wi-Fi connections.

Phones with Wi-Fi 7 support have features like Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 for optimal performance.

If you want to get the most out of your phone, you'll need a Wi-Fi 7 router to fully experience the benefits of this new wireless standard.

2023 was an exciting year. Wi-Fi Alliance announced the powerful Wi-Fi 6/Wi-Fi 6E successor. Wi-Fi 7 introduced a new standard with speed, capacity, and latency over the previous generation. The update promises to boost the speed over four times the best available Wi-Fi connection. Though the technology is here, it has yet to be fully implemented. And to take full advantage of Wi-Fi 7's upgraded properties, you will want to know if your phone can support it — especially if you're in the market for a new smartphone. So, in our guide, we've listed all the phones that have received official Wi-Fi 7 confirmation and the upcoming devices we expect to support it.

Smarphones with Wi-Fi 7 support (April 2024)

Below is a list of mobile devices that have received the Wi-Fi 7 certified label; as we learn more, we will add more phones to the list.

Asus ROG Phone 7

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

Asus Zenfone 10

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge+

Nubia Z50S Pro

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Ace 3

OnePlus Open

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Disabled in the firmware)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (Disabled in the firmware)

Vivo X Fold3

Vivo X Fold3 Pro

Vivo X100

Vivo X100 Pro

ZTE nubia Red Magic 9 Pro

ZTE nubia Red Magic 9 Pro+

ZTE nubia Z60 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have official Wi-Fi support listed (they come with Qualcomm Fastconnect 7800), but Samsung has not enabled the feature.

Upcoming phones with Wi-Fi 7 support in 2024 (expected)

As we enter a new generation of wireless connectivity, we expect Wi-Fi 7 to become the new standard. Below, we've devised a list of confirmed devices with Wi-Fi 7 support and speculations about some upcoming flagship phones (sold in the US) we expect to launch with Wi-Fi 7.

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Other phones we expect to release with Wi-Fi 7 include the Pixel 9 series, Google Pixel 8a, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (potentially Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra), and the OnePlus Open 2.

How to determine if your phone supports Wi-Fi 7

According to what we know so far, if your phone has Qualcomm's FastConnect 7800 network adapter, operates on Android 13 or higher, has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and uses Tensor G3 (Pixel phones only), then you're potentially looking at a Wi-Fi 7-certified device.

However, there are notable exceptions where your smartphone might have the hardware, but the manufacturer disabled it in the firmware, as is the case with Samsung. Newer Samsung models (2023) currently face this dilemma. But that's not the only example where the tech giant falls short. Samsung phone models with Exynos 2400 won't support Wi-Fi 7. It turns out that all Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus models (even if they have Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which comes from models sold in the US) only work with Wi-Fi 6E. This is because some models have the Exynos 2400 chip, while others use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset (Wi-Fi 7 certified). So, to maintain feature, Samsung seemingly decided to disable Wi-Fi 7 on all S24 and S24 Plus devices.

You'll need a Wi-Fi 7 router to get the best speeds

Without actually accessing a Wi-Fi 7 source, you won't get all the nifty features Wi-Fi 7 has to offer, even if you went out of your way to grab a Wi-Fi 7-certified smartphone. Though Wi-Fi 7 routers don't come cheap, they do bring in a sizable upgrade for your speed and latency. So make sure you're well prepared ahead of time.