Samsung has started rolling out the Android 15-based One UI 7 update globally, but the release schedule is disappointing for many users, especially those with old Galaxy devices. However, on the bright side of things, Google has seen the One UI 7 release as an opportunity to urge third-party app developers to offer an improved experience on Android.

Citing how Samsung has played its part in improving the app experience by releasing new widgets for its apps in the latest One UI update, Google has urged third-party developers to play a role in making widgets more integral to the daily Android device experience.