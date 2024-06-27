Summary Major international outages are affecting Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile roaming data plans.

The root cause is unclear, possibly related to carrier transitions from 2G/3G to 4G/5G.

Carriers are working on fixes, but it's recommended to use Wi-Fi, VPNs, local SIM cards, or eSIMs as alternatives in the meantime.

If you're traveling internationally and experiencing issues with your Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile roaming data plan, you're not alone. A major international outage has affected all three major US carriers, causing connectivity problems for Americans worldwide. It seems the outage isn't limited to one region or carrier, with customers of all the carriers reporting issues from South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Social media, Reddit, and cellular community forums are filled with customers complaining about the issue. The outage is also impacting users inconsistently; some users complain that they are completely without cellular, text, and data services, while others are experiencing intermittent connectivity. The problem was first reported late Wednesday.

The exact root cause remains unclear at this time, but some speculate it could be due to changes in how carriers support legacy 2G and 3G networks as they complete their transition to 4G and 5G. Syniverse, a company that helps carriers with this transition, reported this potential disruption earlier this week (via 9to5Mac).

What can you do if you're experiencing issues?

Based on feedback from users who contacted support, it seems carriers are aware of the issue and are working on a fix. While AT&T and T-Mobile haven't said anything about the outage, Verizon told Android Authority that they are working with the roaming providers to resolve the issue. Verizon is also informing some customers that a fix should be in place within 12 to 24 hours.

So what can you do if you're stuck without service abroad? Right now, you will have to wait until your carrier implements a fix. Make use of Wi-Fi wherever you can, and if you're concerned about privacy, a good VPN can help. Alternatively, you can purchase a local SIM card in the country you're visiting or buy an eSIM that works across the world until your carrier resolves the issue.