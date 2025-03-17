Summary A dedicated 'Podcasts' sidebar shortcut is rolling out to YouTube's Android and Google TV apps, aiming to improve the accessibility and discovery of podcast content.

Having surpassed one billion monthly podcast users, YouTube is prioritizing podcast improvements, including enhanced monetization, creator tools, and discoverability, as part of its 2025 strategy.

With hundreds of millions of watch hours already occurring on living room devices, this new shortcut is expected to further increase podcast consumption on YouTube TV.

Unlike applications like Pocket Casts, Podcast Addict, PodBean, and even Spotify (to an extent), podcasts aren't necessarily core to the YouTube experience, but that might slowly be changing.

Late in February, the platform announced that it officially surpassed one billion monthly podcast users, with its main attractions being video support for podcast listeners, and its YouTube Partner Program for creators.

Earlier this year, the streaming giant also made four big bets for 2025, with the enhancement of its podcast monetization model, tools for podcast creators, and podcast discovery being a priority. Now, the tech giant seems to be implementing at least one of the enhancements, bringing easier access to podcasts for TV users.

YouTube is rolling out a dedicated 'Podcasts' sidebar on its Google and Android TV apps' sidebar, bringing it closer in line with the implementation on YouTube web. First highlighted by 9to5Google, the new shortcut sits right below Movies & TV and above Subscriptions within the left-aligned sidebar. Tapping it highlights the same UI as the current podcasts interface on YouTube.

Patchy availability, at least for now

Source: 9to5Google

For what it's worth, I'm not seeing the new shortcut on my Nvidia Shield TV and Google TV Streamer yet, suggesting that the shortcut might still be in the midst of rolling out. For me, podcasts still sit at the very end of the 'more' overflow menu.

Once available widely, the shortcut should boost YouTube's already-impressive TV-based podcast watch/listening hours. As of last year, the streaming giant raked in over 400 million watch hours of podcasts on "living room devices" alone, with further improvements for large-screen devices poised to arrive later this year.

Has the new shortcut rolled out to you?