Using Wi-Fi to make a call on your phone has been around for some time. Skype was one of the first and most popular apps to offer internet-based calling. Now, companies like Apple and Google include Wi-Fi calling with their apps, such as FaceTime on iOS and Meet on high-end and budget Android phones. Traditional cellular carriers have adopted VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling to keep up with the competition. So, what is Wi-Fi calling, and what can it do for you? This article provides all the information you need as a consumer to understand Wi-Fi calling.

What is Wi-Fi calling?

Wi-Fi calling allows your phone to make and receive calls using a Wi-Fi connection instead of a cellular network. When you make a Wi-Fi call, your phone transmits data packets over the internet via Wi-Fi, similar to how it does with cellular calls.

This can be your home Wi-Fi or a hotspot, like at a café or library. While Wi-Fi calling works great at home, it can be less reliable in public. With many people sharing the same network, your call quality might drop as your phone competes for bandwidth.

Wi-Fi calling feels like any other phone call. You dial a regular phone number. The person you're calling doesn't need to be on Wi-Fi. They can be on a cellular network. When your call goes via the internet, it's passed to the cellular network and the person you're calling.

For Wi-Fi calling to work, your smartphone must support it using the Generic Access Network (GAN) protocol. The GAN protocol allows your phone to use Wi-Fi and cellular networks seamlessly. GAN calls and texts over the internet when you're on Wi-Fi. If you move out of Wi-Fi range during a call, GAN switches it to the cellular network without interruption.

Wi-Fi calling is a game changer in low-signal areas

Wi-Fi calling shines in areas with poor carrier signals. Imagine traveling through rural areas or inside a building where reception is hit or miss. You might use Wi-Fi to send messages when SMS doesn't work, like iMessage on iPhones with those blue texts.

The same idea applies to calls. With Wi-Fi calling, reaching out to a friend in a mid-20th-century brutalist concrete fortress is possible if there's a connection to the local Wi-Fi. According to users, if your phone struggles to find a cellular signal, switching to Wi-Fi for calls can help your battery last longer since it isn't constantly searching for a network.

Built-in Wi-Fi calling without third-party apps

Carrier-branded Wi-Fi calling is built into your phone's dialer, so you don't need to open an app or connect to a service. It can be set as the default calling method, automatically switching to Wi-Fi calling if the cellular signal is lost. With this built-in feature, you don't need to add contacts. You can use the existing phone book, and friends can receive Wi-Fi calls without downloading additional applications.

How to confirm your Wi-Fi calling is working

There's an easy way to find out if Wi-Fi calling works. The symbols for Wi-Fi calling vary by phone and carrier, but they usually indicate when the feature is active.

Look for a Wi-Fi signal with a phone icon, a Wi-Fi signal with your carrier's name, or text like Wi-Fi calling or VoWiFi. On an iPhone, you'll see Wi-Fi after the carrier name. Samsung and pixel phones show a phone with Wi-Fi waves. Check your phone's manual or carrier's support page for your specific symbol. Be careful not to confuse it with the inverted cone Wi-Fi icon, which indicates signal strength.

Does Wi-Fi calling cost extra?

Wi-Fi calling usually doesn't come with extra charges. Your calls and texts are billed the same way they are on cellular. Still, carriers have different rules, so it's best to check with yours when setting it up. Some might ask for extra steps or fees. International roaming also has different rules, so check with your provider before going abroad.

For example, Verizon's plans include Wi-Fi calling, allowing free calls to US numbers (except for services like 411), and long-distance rates for international calls. AT&T's plan is similar, offering free US calls and charges for premium and international numbers. Below are pages from the four major US carriers to help you get started with Wi-Fi calling:

How much data does Wi-Fi call use?

According to Verizon, voice calls over Wi-Fi generally use about 1 to 5MB of data per minute. If you chat for 10 minutes, you might use up to 50MB of data. Video calls are more data-intensive. A one-minute video call can use anywhere from 6 to 30MB of data, depending on the quality of the video. For example, if you're on a 10-minute video call, you could use between 60 and 300MB of data. Keep this in mind if you're on a limited data plan or using a crowded Wi-Fi network.

Minimum Wi-Fi speed for clear calls

The faster your internet, the better your call quality. You need at least 90 to 100kbps per person for a usable voice call. So, if ten people are on a call, you'll need about 1Mbps of bandwidth. Generally, anything above 1 or 2Mbps should give you clear calls.

US Mobile suggests having at least 1Mbps upload and download speeds for the best Wi-Fi calling experience. If multiple users access the same Wi-Fi (like at your local coffee shop), and download or stream 4K movies, it can affect your call quality.

Is your phone compatible with Wi-Fi calling?

Carriers can choose which devices they support for Wi-Fi calling. Even if your phone supports Wi-Fi calling, double-check with your carrier to make sure they allow it on your device. When you know your carrier supports it and its activated on your account, make sure your phone's settings are correctly configured.

How to activate Wi-Fi calling on Android and iOS

Follow these steps to activate Wi-Fi calling on your iOS device:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap Phone. Tap Wi-Fi Calling. Close Toggle the Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone switch to the On position. Close

To activate Wi-FI calling on Android devices, follow our guide for enabling Wi-Fi calling on Android devices.

Making emergency calls with Wi-Fi calling

If cellular service isn't unavailable, emergency calls may use Wi-Fi calling. However, your location information isn't as accurate as a traditional cellular call. Due to this, carriers might ask you to register an address for your Wi-Fi calling service to help emergency services locate you. Your device's location still aids response efforts, even if you turn off Location Services.

Securing your Wi-Fi calls in public

A reliable VPN is worthwhile if you use Wi-Fi calling at a public place like your local library or café. Calls through trusted apps are typically secure on a private Wi-Fi network. However, public Wi-Fi and hotspots can introduce some risks, even with your network provider's encryption. Check out our guide on the best VPNs for your devices.