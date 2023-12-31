Everyone wants better internet, and thanks to the fast pace of technology, Wi-Fi 7 is coming soon. Since we use the internet for work, news, entertainment, and controlling smart home devices, a faster and more reliable connection will make everything easier.

You may have heard of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, two variants that arrived in the last few years. The next big thing is Wi-Fi 7. Let's explore what it is, how much faster downloads are, and why it will be worth another round of device upgrades when it arrives.

What is Wi-Fi 7, and how fast is it?

Wi-Fi 7 is the next wireless networking protocol. It's also known as IEEE 802.11be. This new technology boasts speeds of up to 46 gigabits per second (Gbps). That's nearly five times faster than the best Wi-Fi available. A two-hour 4K movie that takes 45GB of storage might download in under eight seconds.

For comparison, Wi-Fi 6 has a theoretical maximum of 9.6Gbps, a rate rarely achieved due to hardware and software limitations. Wi-Fi 6E has the same top speed as Wi-Fi 6 but provides more fast channels, even when multiple devices are connected. That matters in a home with multiple users and devices vying for an internet connection.

Wi-Fi 7 should improve bandwidth across channels, giving smart home devices the data they're starving for while keeping your computer, phone, tablet, gaming console, and VR headset happy. Wi-Fi connections accumulate quickly when you add smart thermostats, security cameras, color-changing lights, and smart locks to your network.

Some of these Wi-Fi 7 benefits are only available when you have a Wi-Fi 7 router connected to devices that support Wi-Fi 7. You'll need to upgrade everything to get the best results.

That doesn't have to happen all at once. You should be able to mix your older Wi-Fi devices into a Wi-Fi 7 network with no issues. It means the older tech connects with the matching protocol, whether it's Wi-Fi 6E, 6, 5, or an older Wi-Fi standard.

That means you can use the same smart home devices that run on the slow but long-range 2.4GHz signal, enjoy the quicker Wi-Fi speeds of a 5GHz network on your inexpensive and long-lasting Chromebook, while your speedy new Android phone can upload photos and videos at a blistering pace with fast and wide 6GHz channels.

When will Wi-Fi 7 launch?

The IEEE 802.11be specification hasn't been finalized, but you won't have to wait much longer for Wi-Fi 7. According to the Wi-Fi Alliance, this new networking technology will be available by the end of the first quarter of 2024. That means a Wi-Fi 7 router you buy now could get a firmware update to comply with last-minute changes.

With only a few months left, most details have been settled. Wi-Fi 7 hardware that's based on the current specifications should remain compatible with the final version. A good Wi-Fi 6 router might offer more value if you don't anticipate upgrading to Wi-Fi 7 devices in the next year or two. It will take months, possibly over a year, before Wi-Fi 7 is supported by most computers, phones, and tablets.

Are you happy with your current Wi-Fi system but need more range? We have a guide that explains how to boost your Wi-Fi signal to cover a larger area with a good connection.

When did Wi-Fi 6 and 6E arrive?

With the approach of Wi-Fi 7, it's helpful to look back at the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E to get a sense of how quickly manufacturers implement this technology.

Soon after Wi-Fi 6 was certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance in September 2019, phones, laptops, and other wireless devices supported this upgrade, which was five years in the making. Wi-Fi 5 became official in 2014. That meant the public was eager for better internet, so manufacturers answered that demand by adding Wi-Fi 6 components to new devices.

Wi-Fi 6E came the following year and was certified in February 2021. It handles multiple devices better on crowded networks, but its new, fast 6GHz channel has a short range. That could lead to frustration when promises of quick downloads are disappointing in many parts of your home.

The adoption of Wi-Fi 6E has been slower. Perhaps it was the relatively quick release soon after Wi-Fi 6 or the concerns that consumers wouldn't understand and appreciate Wi-Fi 6E's benefits. Whatever the reason, Wi-Fi 6E is only beginning to become more popular two years later.

Wi-Fi 7 is an upgrade with advantages. Adoption should be quicker than with Wi-Fi 6E.

What about Wi-Fi 8?

We always want more and faster internet, and that's unlikely to change. As more bandwidth becomes available, service providers are inspired to find new ways to take advantage of that extra speed to increase quality, add more features, and do more things at once. Industry leaders are discussing Wi-Fi 8. An October 2022 IEEE document anticipates the release of Wi-Fi 8 in 2027 or 2028. More recently, Wi-Fi 8 is referenced by the IEEE as 802.11bn.

Wi-Fi 7 makes the internet better

Every upgrade to Wi-Fi brings improvements, and we all benefit from the changes. With Wi-Fi 7 arriving in early 2024, check the Wi-Fi version that your next router, phone, laptop, and computer support.

Check our deep dive into the Wi-Fi 7 specification for a technical analysis. You'll learn about reduced latency, expanded MIMO data streams, Multi-Link capabilities, and more.