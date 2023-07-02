Wi-Fi upgrades keep coming, and the terminology can quickly bewilder the average consumer. If you haven't upgraded your Wi-Fi router or phone in several years, looking at the new options may lead to a lot of confusion. What happened to old standards like IEEE 802.11ac? What does ax mean now? What about Wi-Fi 6, and is that different from Wi-Fi 6E?

In this guide, we tackle that last question because explaining Wi-Fi 6E also explains everything else going on with Wi-Fi standards and what protocols you should look for when buying new devices.

What is Wi-Fi 6E, and how is it different from Wi-Fi 6?

Let's start with Wi-Fi 6. This is the latest broad standard/protocol for wireless networks. The powers that be (the IEEE, or Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the Wi-Fi Alliance) chose this point to change the naming convention from the 802.11 code to the much simpler Wi-Fi 6 (and retroactively Wi-Fi 5). Technically, it's also known as IEEE 802.11ax, but Wi-Fi 6 is easier for manufacturers and consumers to use.

Wi-Fi 6 brought a lot of big improvements to Wi-Fi. It brought a higher limit to possible speeds, up to 10.53Gbps. We're not likely to experience that in our homes anytime soon, but it's still an important upgrade from the older 3.46Gbps limit.

The big "6" also improves performance for multiple devices at once, and it expands protocols called OFDMA and MU-MIMO, which allow a router to fire packets of data more efficiently to multiple mobile devices at once. That leads to significant performance improvements. It also includes a few extras, like saving battery life when connected to Wi-Fi. And through it all, there are security improvements to keep data safer.

But Wi-Fi 6 was waiting on approval for a couple of other big boosts, namely the use of the 6GHz portion of the spectrum. This approval was granted in 2020, one of the largest provisions since the 1980s for wireless networks. Previously, Wi-Fi was contained to the 2.5Ghz and 5GHz bands — that's what it means when a router is dual-band or tri-band (which expands the 5GHz band even further). That's important when several devices use Wi-Fi at once, which is common in the average household. Moving devices between bands (which many routers do automatically) allows routers to find the best band for performance and prevent specific bandwidths from getting clogged and slowing down.

So, adding the 6GHz band was a big deal for routers, but brands needed a way to show that their devices support this new band spectrum. They created a new label, Wi-Fi 6E (Extended), to show the difference. It's everything Wi-Fi 6 is, plus support for the new bandwidth.

Is Wi-Fi 6E currently the best standard for my router?

Sort of. The 6GHz spectrum is great. It provides better speeds and lower latency, even compared to previous bands. But it shines brightest when routers have to juggle a lot of connected devices, which is most common in restaurants, cafes, airports, and your favorite gym. Commercial applications are likely to see the most benefit, while household Wi-Fi may not show a noticeable difference at this time.

The important point is that Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E are huge upgrades for wireless networks. Since they've been available for several years, it's important for users to think about upgrading to one or the other.

How do I know if my router supports Wi-Fi 6E?

It will tell you! Usually. The router packaging clearly shows if it supports Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E. The model name typically contains it, or you can look up the model number to be sure. Usually, opening your router app is enough to check if it has Wi-Fi 6E.

Do my other devices, like phones or tablets, need to support Wi-Fi 6E?

They absolutely do, and this is the trickiest part. Wi-Fi 6 has been around long enough that any relatively new device will support it. As with routers, you can find support on the packaging, in system info, or by looking up your model number. It's usually stated very clearly.

Wi-Fi 6E is more complicated. It's still less common for some devices to support it. If you get a new laptop or the latest iPhone, 6E coverage is probably guaranteed. If you have a device older than 2023 or late 2022, it probably doesn't support Wi-Fi 6E's extra benefits.

Also, spectrum allotment looks different in every country. This guide is about United States bandwidth decisions. Some countries adhere to similar methods, while others are different. The first wave of 6E devices was primarily targeted toward North America, and different regions may have different expectations.

Go out there and get the best Wi-Fi!

Now you know all the important points for Wi-Fi 6E. While it's not as impactful as Wi-Fi 6 for the average consumer experience, it represents an important extension into the powerful 6GHz band. Getting 6E support will become increasingly impactful in the coming years, especially if you want to guarantee the best device performance in public areas like airports and restaurants — even if you're content with Wi-Fi 6 at home.