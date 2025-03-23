YouTube Premium was called YouTube Red when I subscribed. Several binge-worthy exclusive series lured me in, but the ad-free experience sealed the deal, and I've never looked back. Premium isn't cheap, but life is too short to spend watching advertisements on your phone, tablet, or one of the best Google TVs.

I feel the time to switch subscriptions is near. The recently announced YouTube Premium Lite doesn't have all the perks bundled with Premium, but it is shaping up as a better deal at almost half the price. While I don't have access to YouTube's new tier yet, I'll be switching as soon as I do. Here's why.

Premium Lite is much cheaper with almost no ads

Except in music videos and Shorts

Thanks to advertisements, YouTube can afford to stay free and support its content creators. But ads are annoying, which is why I choose to pay for Premium. However, Premium Lite is almost half the price and shows few ads. In the US, it costs $8 a month, which is $6 less than the full Premium experience at $14 a month. That amounts to $72 saved in a year, or about as much as you'd spend on some of the best power banks.

With Lite I'll get almost the same distraction-free Premium experience at a lower cost. Ads only appear on music videos and between Shorts, which I rarely watch.

I find Spotify better than YouTube Music Premium

YouTube should step up its podcasts game