AI assistants are all the rage these days. Most new flagship smartphone releases focus more on what their included AI assistants can do than the new hardware or physical features. While there are many AI chatbots, like ChatGPT, Claude, and Meta AI, Gemini seems to be the best overall option for Android users. While the others may be better than Gemini for answering certain questions or doing certain tasks, Gemini outshines the rest when used on Android. Here are the reasons why.

5 Deep integration with Google services

Many Android users also use additional Google services, ranging from Gmail to Google Drive to Google Calendar. It's easy to do since they're integrated with Android and free. If you use any of these services, there's only one assistant that integrates with them, and that's Gemini. Gemini is available within many Google services and can grab information from all integrated Google services to answer your questions or queries better.

When asked, Gemini can find an email from Gmail and tell you information about it or found within it. It can find a document in Google Drive and tell you how many pages it is, or find information from the document. It can check an event for you in Google Calendar and find its location or time. These apply to all other Google apps, mostly workspace apps, with Gemini integration set up.

These integrations are useful and can only be done using Gemini, which gives it a leg up over the competition. Alternative assistants may have their own calendars or apps that integrate with their assistant. Still, none integrate with as many services or as well as Gemini does with Google services.

4 Easier to invoke

Part of using an assistant on a phone is making sure you can access it easily. Many virtual assistants can only be used by opening their corresponding app, at least without some workarounds. Gemini can be invoked in a variety of ways. You can open the app like its competitors, but you can also say "Hey Google," swipe up from the corner of the screen, hold the home button, hold down the power button, or tap a widget button, to bring up Gemini. That's a lot of ways to activate it, and makes it easy to activate no matter what you're doing on your phone. Gemini also has a dedicated button in many Google apps you'll find on your phone, such as Google Drive, Google Messages, and Gmail, if you don't want to use one of the aforementioned ways to activate it.

Android is a customizable operating system. That's one of the main things enthusiasts love about it. You can swap to another virtual assistant in settings and invoke them in many of the same ways, sometimes with the assistance of additional apps like Tasker that allow you to create custom tasks. Some alternative assistants are also improving how they can be invoked without workarounds. However, none of them can be opened in as many ways as Gemini can.

3 Availability

It’s important for an assistant to be easy to invoke and available in several places. Gemini is ahead of the game in terms of availability, especially within Google's apps and services. Gemini has a dedicated app that can be installed on any Android or iOS device to access it on the go. It has a website that can be accessed on any device with an internet connection. It also has a web app that can be installed on Windows, macOS, and Chromebook devices. While this is true of most assistants, Gemini has additional availability that separates it from the competition.

Gemini is available as the virtual assistant on your Android phone. This isn't unique to Gemini, but only a select number of assistants are available for your phone. Gemini is available in many Google apps. There is a Gemini button in all Google Workspace apps, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Google Drive, Gmail, and more. In Google Messages, a button invokes Gemini to help you write texts. All of this together means that Gemini is available in more places than other assistants, making it easier to use on all your devices, including your Android phone.

2 Useful conversational mode

Assistants should be as helpful as possible, and talking with an assistant is helpful. While it doesn't replace a real person, talking with an AI assistant can help you do numerous tasks that the previous generation of assistants, such as Google Assistant or Alexa, could not do. Other AI assistants, such as ChatGPT, have conversational modes, but Gemini's conversational mode, called Gemini Live, is one of the most useful I've found.

Gemini Live allows you to have a conversation with Gemini about anything you'd be able to type to it about. In certain situations, it might be more useful to talk about a query or hold a brainstorming session instead of typing questions and queries. It's more natural and is similar to talking to another person about something. It can also be more efficient than typing things. You can also interrupt it in the middle of talking to redirect it or continue along in your train of thought. I've found Gemini Live to be conversational, easily interruptible, and the most natural sounding of the chatbots I've used, which is why it sticks out from the competition.

1 Less friction

We're less likely to use a service if it's difficult or annoying to use, or generally unhelpful. If you have to open an app or speak in a specific way for something to work, you likely won't do it. Gemini has a lot of built-in capabilities that help avoid any of these missteps. Since Gemini has deep integration with other Google services, it can be more helpful to you with queries across your services. It can also follow up on those queries using contextual awareness to continue the same conversation with all the background it needs. It comes standard on all new Android devices and works well with the operating system, so you don't have to install additional apps or set up tasks to make it work.

You can also use it on any device. Even if you use it on another device and want to continue the conversation or idea on your phone, it's easy to do. It can also be used over other apps, so you don't have to switch back and forth between apps to have it help you. You can talk or type with Gemini in numerous apps and services. Gemini can view your screen and help with the context of what's happening on it, so it can be more helpful than other assistants. Overall, Gemini has many features that make it widely available and helpful, which is what you want in an assistant.

An AI assistant for all

Virtual assistants help get tasks done, especially on your phone. Gemini does a great job of making it easy to find and use across a multitude of devices and services, making it the optimal virtual assistant for your Android phone. Gemini can do a lot, including some little-known capabilities.