Sick and tired of chores? Hate vacuuming? Despise dust? You're not alone, but there are very few of us who relish the thought of pushing the vacuum around the house every day, which is important when you have pets. Even more so when you add children to the mix.

So, instead of wasting hours a week flexing your vacuum bicep, why not let Roborock into your home to do all the dirty work for you?

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is here to serve you

Roborock has just launched its fantastic new S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum/mop hybrid, and it is set to take your floors by storm as it sweeps and swishes across surfaces. It is a self-emptying robot vacuum, meaning it uses its docking station to empty the on-board dustbin, and you can pick one up for $1,399.99, available now on Amazon, Walmart, and directly via the Roborock store.

Plus, if you purchase directly from Roborock's website, you can net yourself a free Roborock H7 Pure; a manual stick vac that can reach all the places your S7 can't, like stairs, sofas, and those cobwebs in the corner of the ceiling. Ready to learn a bit more about how the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra can turn chore time into free time? Read on...

Why the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is the ultimate robot vacuum

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is absolutely loaded with features to take all the hard work out of cleaning your floors. Let's see why you need this self-cleaning sweeper in your home.

1. One dock to clean them all

The S7 MaxV Ultra comes with the most advanced docking station on the market right now. Not only does it act as a charging station for your vacuum, but it also empties your robot's dustbin automatically, meaning you don't even need to interact with it for 7 weeks.

That isn't the only trick up its proverbial sleeve, though. The S7 MaxV Ultra's docking station also cleans the mop on the underside of the vacuum, and then fills the water reservoir, ready for the vacuum's chores the next day. Truly an innovation in automated floor-cleaning.

2. Superior suction power

You might be concerned that a robot vacuum isn't going to be powerful enough to pull all the pet hair out of your carpet. Well, in respect of the S7 MaxV Pro, you can sweep those concerns under the rug, because this vac packs a huge 5,100 pa suction power, making it the perfect device for pet owners.

No more cobs of cat hair littering the carpet, simply set your S7 off on a clean, and you can look forward to fluff-free floors in minutes.

3. Intelligent cleaning

The S7 MaxV Ultra doesn't just possess incredible suction power, but it can intelligently discern between low and deep-pile carpets, as well as hardwood or tiled floors, and adjust the suction power accordingly. This means it is efficient in terms of its power consumption, and so will take less time to charge, thus it will make less of an impact on your utility bills.

Not only that, but it can identify when it leaves carpet and hits hardwood flooring or tiles (or vice versa), and it will engage the mopping function in order to kill two birds with one stone, vacuuming detritus while leaving a freshly mopped surface in its wake. Plus, it uses a linear cleaning pattern, so it will zig-zag backwards and forwards on your carpet, making for an even more efficient clean compared to vacuums that use a random cleaning pattern.

4. Intuitive obstacle avoidance

A lot of robot vacuums claim to be the next-best-thing when it comes to obstacle avoidance. However, as many pet-owners know, there are certain situations that can lead to a horrendous mess if your robovac tackles one of your pet's generous little parcels. You know what we mean, and nobody wants that smeared throughout the entire house.

Thanks to its ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance System, the vacuum can easily avoid obstacles your pets leave behind in a moment of desperation, alongside avoiding the more obvious things like your antique vase stand, or the shoes you left in the middle of the floor.

5. A thorough mopping system

If you've owned a robot vacuum/mop hybrid before, then you'll undoubtedly be aware of the lack of gumption it applies when mopping. Think about how you manually mop up muck from your morning dog walk; you throw your weight behind it and use elbow grease to get the floor clean. Most robot vacuums just glide a mopping plate across the top of the floor, leaving a streaky finish, and most of the dirt still languishing on your floor.

Not the S7 MaxV Ultra. It uses Roborock's proprietary VibraRise mopping tech to buff your floors to a shine. As Roborock itself says, no more dragging a mopping plate around the tiles. Instead, the VibraRise technology uses sound waves to scrub your floors 3,000 times per minute. Another innovation here from Roborock.

6. Schedule your cleaning

You don't even need to be at home to use the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. It will converse fully with the Roborock app on both Android and iOS, giving you full control over the cleaning process without the need to be present. Want a quick clean before you arrive home? No problem, just head to your app, set the robot vacuum off, and your floor will be spic-and-span by the time your arrive back at the ranch.

You can also schedule cleans, meaning you can have your vacuum clean through your home at the same time every day, like just after you've finished walking the dog in the morning. Just use the app to set up a time to start swishing, and your 'bot will buff at your beck and call.

7. Map your home for efficient cleans

The first time you set your Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra off on a clean, it will map your home while it vacuums the floors. This is excellent, because you can then create virtual walls on map, via the Roborock app. This creates a no-go zone for your robot vacuum, meaning you can stop it short of that mass of wires underneath the TV, or prevent it from entering a room entirely, if you don't want it in there.

You can also direct the order of cleaning using the map. So, you can send your S7 MaxV Ultra into the living room first, while you make breakfast in the kitchen, then bring it out into the kitchen to vacuum and mop, while you go and relax and enjoy your first meal of the day.

8. Totally hands free cleaning

Free hands mean free time, so while your vacuum/mop is doing the business around your floor space, you can enjoy significantly more enjoyable pursuits. You'll barely need to interact with the device for the entire 70 days the docking station's dustbin affords you, so you can forget about cleaning the floors, because your S7 MaxV Ultra is programmed to remember for you.

Most robot vacuums require interaction every couple of days. Even those with an emptying station need you to interact every 30 days, on average. The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra gives you more than double that time, offering the best hands-free cleaning experience you can get right now.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra: an innovation

It isn't often you'll come across a robot vacuum that breaks the mold. However, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra has smashed that mold to pieces and then vacuumed up its remains.

With 70-day hands-free cleaning, automatic mop refill, mopping tech that actually works, and a monstrous 5,100 pa suction power, this is by far the best robot vacuum on the market (at the time of writing) and we can't wait to see this dust-buster in action for ourselves.

