It might only be April, but it's been a busy year for smartphones. The one-two punch of the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25 series kicked us off in January, and since then, it's been a bit of an all-out assault on your local carrier store. From countless budget entries from Samsung and Motorola to high-end flagships you'd have to import from Chinese OEMs, 2025 has been a pretty stacked year for new products. And with the Galaxy S25 Edge and a new lineup of Razrs on the way, it's not slowing down anytime soon.

With just a month separating them, I've reviewed two midrange phones looking to tackle the same sort of market with completely different approaches. Both the iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a wear their respective flagship inspiration on their sleeves, but which one actually comes out on top? The answer, frankly, might not surprise you — this is Google's battle to lose.

6 The Pixel 9a's display outperforms the iPhone 16e's by practically every measure

I can't think of anything more important

There are plenty of ways to measure a smartphone's success, but to my eyes — quite literally — one spec rises far above the rest. No matter how excellent a single device might be, if it's rocking a bad screen, you're not going to like using it. It's rare to find modern phones with a bad screen (though they exist), and neither Apple nor Google's 2025 output are among that group. The iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a both meet my personal benchmarks for qualifying as a "usable" display, but it's the 9a that punches well above its weight.

As best as I can tell, the 6.3-inch Actua panel here is the same one seen on both the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold last year, with identical brightness ratings and an indistinguishable appearance in person. Bar none, it's the best display I've ever seen on an A-series phone from Google, and one of the best screens available on a $500 smartphone in our modern era. My only real critique surrounding it comes down to the dated Gorilla Glass 3 protecting the panel, but that's a nitpick at best, and not actually a consequence of the panel itself.