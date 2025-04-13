Chinese company Infinix demonstrated several peculiar concept devices at MWC 2025. One of them caught my attention: a smartphone with built-in solar cells. They cover most of the device's back and provide up to 2W of power in ideal conditions. This sounds like a good idea when even the phones with the best battery life last no more than a couple of days between charges. Yet, no phone maker has launched a solar-charging Android smartphone. Why is that?

How much power can solar cells make?

Spoiler: Not much on a phone

Source: Infinix

I love the concept of harnessing the sun's energy. Sunlight is abundant in many parts of the world and provides practically free energy when you have the hardware to collect it. The downside is that even the best solar cells you can buy capture only about a quarter of the energy reaching us. In practice, that's about 240W per square meter or 22W per square foot. So, a state-of-the-art solar panel the size of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra would make 3W at most.

Even with its high-efficiency cells, the Infinix solar-powered phone concept generates no more than 2W. For context, a 5,000mAh phone battery takes over nine hours to fully recharge from a 2W power supply, assuming perfect efficiency. Even the cheaper Samsung Galaxy phones support 25W wired charging. A built-in solar cell cannot serve as a replacement for wired or even wireless charging. While it can slowly top off a phone in stand-by, the perovskite cells Infinix used may not be the best choice. While highly efficient, they degrade a lot quicker when used compared to silicon-based cells.

Another issue is that a solar cell requires direct sunlight to reach peak power output. It does not generate any meaningful power in the shade and may not work under indoor lighting. Solar cells optimized for indoor use exist, but are expensive and produce power in the microwatt range. Even the angle at which light hits the cell makes a significant difference. In other words, a built-in solar panel would rarely charge a phone at full potential.

Why you don't want a solar cell on the back of your phone

The sacrifices you have to make

Source: Infinix

Placing a solar panel on the back of a phone comes with a long list of tradeoffs. For starters, the manufacturer must free up room for the cells by making the phone thicker or using a smaller battery. Also, wireless charging would be out of the question if a solar panel were in the way. Then there's the issue of durability. Solar cells are fragile, and covering them with a protective case defeats the purpose of having them.

Even if a phone company could solve these challenges, you wouldn't want your phone to spend much time in strong sunlight. Heat is the enemy of a healthy battery, and even though new battery technologies could prove more resilient in that regard, existing lithium-ion chemistries fare poorly in extreme temperatures. Exposing a phone to the sun's scorching rays is near-guaranteed to shorten its lifespan.