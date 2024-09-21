It's been four years since Microsoft released the Surface Duo. The phone initially had trouble getting traction, as it featured aging hardware at an expensive price. For a few dollars more, you could buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 with a faster processor and more RAM. Awkward specs and pricing weren't the only problems. Android 10 ran poorly on the Surface Duo, and it didn't get better for almost a year until the release of the Surface Duo 2 with an Android 11 upgrade.

However, the Surface Duo wasn't all bad. I remember loving the multitasking experience. I figured it wouldn't be long before manufacturers of the best folding phones copied Microsoft's implementation. I was wrong. Four years later, I'm still waiting for someone to give me proper multitasking on a folding phone.

Software woes while multitasking

Android 10 was awful on the Surface Duo

The Microsoft Surface Duo was enough of a different experience that I could've forgiven its aging Snapdragon 855 chipset and anemic 6GB of RAM. However, I couldn't forgive Microsoft's awful implementation of Android 10. The skin gave the Duo's software a Windows Phone-esque look and feel, but the performance was anything but. Crashes were frequent, and many features didn't work as advertised.

When folded, the Surface Duo didn't have an outward-facing display, which made getting information challenging. You could fold the device over on itself to use it one-handed. However, the software only recognized that action about 50% of the time, leaving the back glass active and recording inputs against my hand. Not ideal. When I switched orientations, the result was the same. It was an unpleasant experience, and I almost sold my Surface Duo.

Android 11 fixed the software glitches, and orientation changes were handled smoothly. I could finally enjoy the best part of the Microsoft Surface Duo: multitasking.

The best way to do multitasking

Treat each display differently

I remember setting up app pairs on the Microsoft Surface Duo the first time. I didn't realize that the pairs weren't locked together. I figured a swipe up from either side meant the entire pair closed, similar to my multitasking experience on every phone before then. My eyes lit up when I realized I could close the apps in a pair individually, with a drawer pulled up so I could select another. It seemed like such a simple concept, and it worked brilliantly. I was spoiled from then on.

With its 8.1 inches of screen real estate, the Surface Duo gave each app a proper aspect ratio. I never felt cramped multitasking. I loved not cutting out on what I was doing in one app because I wanted to pull up another. I hoped similarly landscape-dominant folding devices, like the original Google Pixel Fold, would offer something akin to the Duo's multitasking.

No one has figured it out

Folding phones need better software

Despite being at the cutting edge of technology, single-screen folding phones must improve their software experience. Multitasking on foldable phones feels permanently locked in 2017, with devices like the Google Pixel Fold being the worst offenders. The Pixel Fold still doesn't have app pairs 15 months after release, let alone smooth, independent multitasking.

My hopes that Google would work on the Pixel Fold's multitasking faded when the company stepped away from the wider inner display design for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, it would be possible. If companies want us to get serious about spending additional money on folding phones despite being more fragile and limited, the multitasking and software experience must change.

It shouldn't be that hard

I don't know much about coding. If you sat me down and told me I had to structure a new feature for Android, I'd probably spend the next week glued to ChatGPT or one of the best ChatGPT alternatives. However, I don't think something Microsoft implemented four years ago would be a bridge too far for today's engineers at Samsung and Google. The Microsoft Surface Duo may not have caught on as the company hoped, but its legendary multitasking still lives on in my head.