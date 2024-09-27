The more things change, the more they stay the same. That's certainly how it feels in the tech world, with trends that were popular a decade or more ago seeing a resurgence now. If you'd told me a few years ago that my favorite phone of 2024 would be a Motorola flip phone, I'd have laughed at you derisively. Yet, here we are, with the 2024 Razr and Razr+ (or Razr 50 and 50 Ultra as I know them) prying me away from my S24 Ultra.

Something else that's coming back into fashion is phones with plastic backs, even if you don't quite realize it, and contrary to what you might think, they need protection almost as much as glass.

Glass is overused and overrated

It's heavy, fragile, and expensive

Phones used to be made of plastic. It was normal, at least outside the iPhone, and it wasn't until the HTC One M7 and Galaxy S6 that metal and glass started to become the standard. The average consumer today prefers phones made of glass; it feels more "premium," apparently. But glass is glass, no matter what Corning does to it; with enough force, it will crack. Some of us want plastic phones to return, and they have, but you might have missed it.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 3 from 2013 had a plastic back like most Android phones of the time, but it looked and felt (mostly) like leather, complete with faux stitching around the edges. I always loved how this felt, and was able to live with it. Samsung made a special edition Galaxy S4 with the same back, and I was able to buy the back panel to go on mine.

A decade later, devices are doing this again, albeit more successfully. Both 2024 Moto Razr models use vegan leather for their back panels, as do other Motorola devices and some chinese handsets.

So, what are the benefits? Firstly, it looks great. After years of phones with plain-looking rear glass, the devices that use vegan leather have a texture to them that looks good and feels even better. I'm using the 2024 Razr right now, and sometimes I find myself running my fingers along the back. Unlike glass, it feels warm, textured, and soft. For want of a better word, it feels friendlier.

That texture adds grip, too. The Razr doesn't slide off of my wireless chargers like the glass 2023 Razr+ did, and I feel more confident flipping it open with one hand.

This article was produced in partnership with Supcase, but its contents were not shown to the company beforehand. All content is written independently and meets Android Police's stringent editorial standards.

Vegan leather is just plastic

Last time I checked, plastic cows don't exist

As I've alluded to already, these phones are still plastic, not leather. Sadly, the old Moto Maker Moto X phones haven't returned yet. It may be more durable than glass, but it isn't invincible, and that increased durability only really applies to drop protection. When it comes to scuffs and scratches, these faux-leather phones will fare worse than glass. This is illustrated perfectly in the photo above, taken from MKBHD's review of the Asus Zenfone 9.

Despite only being a few weeks old when that video was made, the back had discolored heavily. Now, the Zenfone 9 was a particularly bad example and Asus mostly rectified the issue with the Zenfone 10, but the point still stands. Phones with textured backs like this will discolor and scuff eventually. That rough texture will capture dead skin cells, absorb skin oils, and wear down over time.

The soft material is easy to scratch, as well. I'm not going to purposefully damage a phone I love for this article, but believe me when I say I could permanently damage the back plastic of the 2024 Razr with a fingernail. If you put the phone in a pocket or purse with keys and other objects, it won't be long before the device gets beaten up. That's why it's still best to protect a phone like the 2024 Razr+ with a case, glass back panel or not.

The good news is that you don't have to give up that leather finish in the process — plenty of cases have leather textures, many made from the real deal rather than plastic alternatives. Others can add a touch of color or vibrant pattern to your phone, while manufacturers like Poetic and Supcase instead prioritise rigorous protection and a rugged aesthetic.

There's still glass to protect

Your screen is more important than the back panel

All phones have some glass on them. The back of the devices we've spoken about today might use a more durable "leather" around the back, but the display is still covered in glass, and that needs to be protected. Sure, a screen protector goes a long way, but it works best when combined with a case.

If we stick with the Razr as an example, then the need for a case is greater because you've got a glass cover screen and a fragile folding display to protect, the latter of which can't be used with a screen protector.

While it's a good thing that phones are shaking up what materials they're using and any improvement to durability is welcome, a case is still important for keeping your phone feeling fresh and ensuring that the display, the most important part of the phone, stays free of scratches and cracks.