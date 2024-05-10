Summary Chrome on iOS is far more stable than on Android, offering a smoother experience for users across iPhone models.

The lack of parity in the user interface between Chrome on Android and iOS creates a noticeable difference in navigation and design.

Android users miss out on useful features like background audio support and the ability to move the address bar to the bottom of the screen, available exclusively on iOS.

Chrome is my default browser when using my iPhone, as it’s continuously reliable and speedy. Additionally, the UI is, in my opinion, top-notch. When I’m using Chrome on Android, I’m often left disappointed as I find it often offers a very different experience.

I don’t think I’m alone in saying that Google Chrome is optimized far better on iPhone than on Android. Regardless if it's a Pixel device, Galaxy S series smartphone, et cetera, Chrome just isn't as good on Google's own mobile OS. For one reason or another, Google refrains from offering parity between the two platforms. From optimization to navigation and design, here's how Google Chrome is better on iPhones than on Android devices.

Chrome on iOS is primed for stability

Chrome on Android devices is left frustratingly unreliable

Chrome can be notorious for crashes and hitches no matter the platform. However, Google’s optimization of Chrome on Android feels leagues behind its iOS counterpart. On Android, Chrome is liable to crash at unforeseen times. For some users, it may come down to the memory that’s available on their device. With so many available Android devices, each has varying memory allocations to go towards Chrome. This could be a leading cause of its crashes on Android. On iPhone, Chrome appears to be much more stable, especially on the more contemporary iPhone 13 and newer devices.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as though Google has any sort of solution. Instead, it’s left to the users to troubleshoot and attempt to fix the issue independently. One of the leading recommendations from Google has been to reduce the number of apps active in the background. Chrome support agents have even gone as far as to recommend opening Chrome 10 times in a row to “temporarily resolve the issue.” Suffice it to say, iOS users aren’t jumping through nearly as many hoops to use Chrome reliably.

Inadequate parity in user interface

Android’s version of Chrome isn’t as clean as its iOS counterpart

There’s a distinct dearth of parity between Chrome on Android and iOS. Sure, some of the UX is subtle, but it’s enough to notice if you’re entrenched in both ecosystems. For instance, the buttons to open a new tab are in completely different sections of the screen on both platforms. The location of the three-dot menu is also radically different between Android and iOS.

Another example of the distinction between platforms is the way Chrome organizes its tabs. On Android, you’ll find a streamlined layout of all the open and active tabs. There’s also the option to open a new tab clearly on the same screen. However, the options to open "New Incognito tab," "Close all tabs," "Select tabs," et cetera, are all hidden in the three-dot menu. On iOS, everything is laid out more succinctly. Users can swipe left or right to access incognito mode or find their full history page. There’s even a panel that is home to all inactive tabs, cleaning up the main page.

Barebones pull-down gesture

Chrome’s pull-down gesture on Android is a dull and lifeless experience

Chrome on both iOS and Android features the pull-down gesture. With a simple swipe down on the display within Chrome, the page refreshes. On iOS, however, users are treated with a delightful animation as the screen refreshes and instantaneously reloads the web page. There are also options to open a new tab as well as close the current tab by pulling to the left or right of the screen. Each little motion is paired with a neat little bubble and some subtle haptics. It all feels very natural.

The feature on Android, on the other hand, feels stale and half-baked. While users can still pull down on their screen to refresh Chrome, that's about all. The only visual response is the small arrow spins in place until the page refreshes successfully. There are no haptics or anything else to complement the action. On top of that, Android users don’t have either the open or close tab options. Instead, Google forces Android users to select the top menu of the browser to control the tabs. It’s a very sterile experience when compared to the iOS version of Chrome. Small gestures like this add to the user experience.

Lack of background audio support

Chrome on Android simply won’t allow audio to play outside of its tab

We’re all multitaskers in some way or another. I can’t count the number of times that I’ll open up a video on Chrome on my iPhone and let my attention take me to another tab. The nice thing is that whether it's a video or a song, Chrome on iOS enables background audio to continue playing. This background audio will continue to follow me as I navigate my device until I either mute the stream or close the tab entirely.

I’m sure you’re noticing the pattern and surprise, this function is non-existent on Android’s version of Chrome. Once you start playing a video or song in Chrome, the audio will stop the moment that you leave that tab. Google may simply not support this feature as a means of freeing up resources for other corners of the Android software. However, it’s a feature that non-iOS Chrome users commonly request.

Restricting the address bar to the top of the screen

For larger-sized devices, this is a glaring misstep in usability

Since the advent of iOS 15, Apple has supported its address bar on the bottom of the screen while using Safari. In 2023, Google followed suit to offer the ability to move the address bar in Chrome to the bottom. This feature is perfect for those using a larger device and want ease of use when typing with one hand. However, this feature is exclusive to iOS.

While Google independently supports the feature in Chrome on iPhone, there’s no way for Android users to garner similar comfort. For larger devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 ultra or Pixel 8 Pro, the lack of a bottom address bar can impact usability. Depending on the user, attempting to exclusively use one hand while typing can be damaging, or even a deterrent. Microsoft Edge offers the option of using a bottom address bar on Android. One has to wonder what is holding Google back.

More attention to Android, please

Android users are left trailing behind iOS when it comes to Chrome. There’s seemingly no method to Google’s madness when it comes to the treatment and upkeep of its browser. Between the optimization and refinement of user interface and experiences, I hope more attention is given to Android in the future.