After using almost all the best Samsung flagships launched since 2010, from the original Galaxy S to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, I decided to step away from its devices in 2023. While I appreciate One UI and Samsung's stunning displays — the anti-reflective coating on the Galaxy S24 and S25 Ultra's displays being especially useful for everyday use — I won't buy a Samsung flagship again until the company resolves some persistent issues that affect its devices.

4 Poor support experience

No international warranty for $1,000+ flagships is disappointing

When you spend upwards of $1,000 on a flagship smartphone, you expect top-notch service quality. More so if it is a company like Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker, with an extensive distribution network. Yet, the Korean firm has consistently failed to deliver in this area. In over a decade of using Galaxy phones, I have had to visit their service centers in various countries a few times. Every time, the experience was sub-par, with shoddy repair work.

Your experience may vary depending on where you live, but there's a reason Samsung's after-sales support doesn't receive the same level of praise as Apple's.

Worse, Samsung does not offer international warranty coverage on its devices. This would make sense for its mid-range and budget devices, but selling $1,000+ phones without an international warranty nowadays seems wrong. Other major brands, including Apple and Xiaomi, offer international warranty coverage for their devices.

This might not seem like a big deal to most. However, if you're constantly on the move, having international warranty coverage can be a lifesaver. This is especially crucial for smartphones, considering how much we rely on them for everything, from making payments to storing IDs and travel information.

3 Slow charging speeds

And being reluctant to adopt new technology

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery, the same capacity cell the company first used with the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020. Five years later, while the competition now packs 5,500mAh or 6,000mAh batteries on their flagship phones, Samsung is still sticking to the same battery capacity.

Samsung has done little to improve the charging speeds on devices. Its flagship models max out at 45W, with other premium devices limited to 25W. In comparison, the OnePlus 13 supports 100W fast charging, while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra maxes out at 90W. Wireless charging speeds remain unchanged, with Samsung's flagship Galaxy devices topping out at a modest 15W.

In daily use, these charging speeds are fine, as I almost always have access to a charger. But when on the road or traveling, super-fast charging speeds make a difference.

I would have been fine with the slow charging speeds if Samsung were the first to adopt new technology. Despite launching a year after the Qi2 standard was finalized, the Galaxy S25 series is only Qi2 Ready. It only works with magnetic accessories if you use a compatible case.

Similarly, I would have been fine with the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 45W charging speed if Samsung had compensated with a larger silicon-carbon battery or made its flagship slimmer. However, that's not the case.

With its flagship sales improving with every new generation, Samsung appears content with making minimal upgrades to nudge progress forward instead of radically improving its devices.

2 Camera shutter lag persists after all these years

Pay attention to user feedback