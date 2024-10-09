I've been covering e-readers for a long time now; as a big fan of the technology, I'm drawn to the gear, which is why my house is filled to the brim with E Ink devices. I love smartphones, but I'm infatuated with e-readers. This means I own every Kindle model currently available while also staying on top of rumors, not only for my job but for my personal edification. One thing that is clear is that new Kindle models are imminent, even though Amazon has yet to announce any.

I've been watching for months as Kindle stock wavers in and out on the Amazon storefront, and I've also seen more than a few rumors hinting at what hardware we should expect to drop sometime soon.

This is all to say: even though Prime Day is bringing some excellent deals on the existing Kindle hardware, you may, in fact, want to hold off on purchasing a Kindle until Amazon announces its new models, as I am expecting some notable improvements, possibly color E Ink finally making its appearance in the Kindle line. So bear with me as I go over a couple notable Kindle sales for Prime Day that you may be considering, and why you may want to wait before pulling the trigger on a new e-reader.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) $125 $150 Save $25 The latest Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is from 2021, a popular model that offers a 6.8-inch screen along with waterproof reading, hitting the sweet spot of portability and cost. $125 at Amazon

The first notable sale to look at is for the Kindle Paperwhite, which typically retails for $150 but is currently on sale for $125. So that's a solid savings of 17%, one that I would not blame readers for jumping at. As a matter of fact, this is one of the few Kindle Paperwhite models in stock, as the Signature Edition that comes with wireless charging is completely sold out. So, to me, it looks like Amazon is clearing stock, especially when the Paperwhite has had stock issues for months, which also lines up with the rumors a new Paperwhite model could be coming this year.

So even though this Kindle Paperwhite sale is solid, and even though I'm a big fan of the Paperwhite and its Signature edition, for anyone considering this deal, ask yourself: will you be annoyed if Amazon launches a new model before the end of the year? If not, then go for it; if so, then I'd recommend waiting to see what Amazon has up its sleeve.

Amazon Kindle Scribe

Amazon Kindle Scribe $255 $340 Save $85 The Kindle Scribe is a note-taking device, first and foremost, but it is also an excellent e-reader, making it a great choice for those who want to annotate and read. $255 at Amazon

When it comes to note-taking E Ink tablets, not only is the Kindle Scribe one of the site's favorites, but I love using mine for reading manga, especially when Amazon offers one of the best selections of digital manga out there. As a note-taking device, the Scribe is fine enough; the basic pen works a treat for doodles and notes, and while transferring documents isn't always as easy as the competition, if you wish to annotate PDFs, you certainly can. Sadly, there is no way to purchase a model with the Premium Pen, which appears to be out of stock, a theme with Amazon's current selection of Kindles and peripherals.

Still, if you're looking to save some money on a new note-taking E Ink tablet, then the Prime Day sale for the Kindle Scribe is worth a look. Typically, the Scribe retails for $340, but right now, you can pick one up for $255. This is not the lowest price we've seen, but it is close, so you may want to jump on this, as there is no guarantee there is more stock, seeing that sales for the Scribe have been frequent all year. If Amazon is making a new model, which there are plenty of hints of across the web, there is no telling how much longer the original Scribe will be around.

Personally, I think it's worth waiting to see if a new Scribe drops soon, as I'm hoping for a color model, but if you absolutely need a note-taking e-reader today, the Scribe is currently on sale at a price that's hard to beat.

Every other Kindle model is sold out

Signaling new devices are around the corner

Yep, there are only two Kindle models in stock at Amazon; everything else is sold out, from the base model, Paperwhite Signature Edition, to the Kids model. These aren't sold out because Amazon had some killer deals during Prime Day; they weren't in stock before Prime Day even started. To me, it looks like Amazon is clearing its warehouses, more than likely to fit new gear that could be coming soon.

Heck, it would appear a new base Kindle has been leaked already, sporting the Paperwhite's Agave Green (a new color for the base model). Plus, there are plenty of rumors hinting at Amazon finally offering a color E Ink device or two. A color Paperwhite would be great to see, but with the added cost of a color screen, perhaps the Kindle Scribe is the likely candidate for color. Either way, some big changes are expected when Amazon finally makes its announcement, so unless you absolutely need a new Kindle today, I say skip the current Prime Day sales and wait for the hardware refresh that is expected imminently.