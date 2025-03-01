I've used the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 as my daily driver alongside my iPhone since 2022. As much as I enjoy using it, some of its quirks bother me. Experimenting with a different form factor was fun since traditional slab phones have become boring. However, now that the honeymoon phase is over, I won't buy another folding phone until manufacturers address some of its drawbacks.

I'm glad I didn't spend money on a high-end foldable phone that costs twice as much, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 we reviewed in 2024. Folding phones are great conversation starters and fun to use in their own unique way, but they fall short in terms of practicality. So, let's look at some of its drawbacks that would deter most people, including myself, from buying one.

6 Strange aspect ratio

Not great for content consumption

It doesn't matter whether you get a flip foldable or a book-style foldable. The displays on all of them have strange aspect ratios. For instance, the main screen of the Z Flip 6 and the cover screen of the Z Fold 6 have a 22:9 aspect ratio. Traditional phones have 19.5:9 displays. Folding phones have taller but narrower screens. For someone who enjoys scrolling through Instagram Reels and watching YouTube videos, the narrower screen seems a bit off, and I can't get used to it. I always feel like I'm cramped for space.

Book-style folding phones would be better for media consumption because of their huge inner screens, but those big black bars on a square-ish display would bother me as much. I don't have to worry about that on my iPhone. I can hide the bars by zooming in a bit without cropping out the video significantly. That's one of the main reasons I switch to my iPhone when I want to watch Netflix or YouTube while in bed. I mostly use my Z Flip 5 for phone calls and texting.

5 The screen protector comes off

It's plastic, feels cheap, and looks ugly after several months

Folding phones come with plastic screen protectors pre-installed to prevent damage, and unlike traditional glass, they're prone to scratches. More importantly, they feel cheap and look ugly after months of wear and tear. After months of folding and unfolding the phone daily, the plastic screen protector starts peeling off at the crease, and it gets worse over time.

On the bright side, Samsung will replace the screen protector for free if your phone is less than a year old. However, for me, the screen protector started coming off after a year. So, I need to pay a $19.99 fee for an official replacement or consider cheaper third-party options. Either way, taking my phone to a Samsung service center for a screen replacement seems like a hassle. The convenience of replacing the tempered glass for my slab phone from the comfort of my home is something I don't want to give up.

4 Mediocre cameras

Photos and videos look average at best

Folding phones have been around for a few years now, and you would think the camera hardware on them would've improved enough to be comparable to flagship slab phones, considering their exorbitant price tags. However, that's not the case. Photos and videos I've shot on my Z Flip 5 lack detail and depth compared to the ones I took using my iPhone. It's not even close.

That's because folding phones have a slimmer profile, and it's challenging to pack larger camera sensors and lenses in a thinner chassis. The worst camera in most folding phones is usually the front-facing selfie camera, but being able to fold and use the primary cameras for selfies mitigates this problem. I haven't taken pictures on my Z Flip 5 in over a year. I would reconsider folding phones when they pack flagship cameras that match slab phones, but I don't think that's happening anytime soon.

3 The crease

It's a pain to get used to

I was aware of how annoying the crease on a foldable phone would be when I got my Z Flip 5. I thought I'd get used to it after a few weeks, but that wasn't the case. When you unbox the phone, the crease is barely there, but after folding and unfolding it for a few days, the crease becomes more prominent. However, it hasn't gotten noticeably worse after the first week. So, credit to Samsung where it's due.

I still don't like feeling the crease every time I scroll up or down on the phone. I looked at the newer Z Flip 6 at a store the other day, and it doesn't look like Samsung improved the crease. I'm still waiting for a crease-less phone, but I don't think we're there.

2 Hinge durability

It doesn't feel as smooth anymore

When I got my Z Flip 5, folding and unfolding it felt smooth and stable at various angles, but I can't say the same now. I remember keeping it open at a 45-degree angle when it was new. Now, the hinge feels too loose to hold it in place. Even at a 90-degree angle, the top half of the phone feels a bit wobbly for my liking.

Samsung rates the Z Flip 5's hinge for 200,000 folding and unfolding cycles, which should be good enough to make the hinge last for about five years, assuming you open and close it a hundred times daily. However, I don't think the hinge would function nearly as well as it did in the first month after a couple of years, especially if you drop your phone a few times, which I have.

1 Underwhelming battery life

They don't last as long as slab phones

This may be a deal-breaker, but if all-day battery life is your top priority, I recommend a big slab phone like the Galaxy S25 Ultra or Pixel 9 Pro XL. Even though a book-style foldable phone like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is bigger, it packs a smaller battery than the S25 Ultra. That's because folding phones can't efficiently use the internal space like slab phones. It's mainly because of the hinge mechanism, which requires manufacturers to adopt a split battery design.

Battery life is worse on flip-style folding phones because they're compact and prioritize thickness. On top of that, having multiple displays doesn't allow much room for a bigger battery without potentially compromising heat dissipation. My iPhone 16 Pro Max has no trouble lasting all day consistently, but my Z Flip 5 would show the low-battery warning by evening. It's not even close. If you're a power user like me, buy a power bank like the Anker MagGo Slim we reviewed alongside a flip phone.

Folding phones still have a long way to go

It's 2025, and folding phones aren't as cutting-edge as they once were. Despite the increase in popularity of this form factor and the problems that have been fixed, the technology hasn't evolved to the point that I would ditch a traditional flagship phone for a foldable. I still don't understand why book-style folding phones cost over $1,500 when they don't match high-end slab phones in key areas like camera quality, battery life, and durability.

Although I had a lot of fun experimenting with the Z Flip 5 over the last year or two, I can confidently say I won't get another folding phone anytime soon. It's hard to overlook the glaring drawbacks after the novelty of owning one wears off.