It's 2025, and the smart ring ecosystem is growing rapidly with plenty of great options. I've been wearing the Ultrahuman Ring Air since mid-2024, and despite testing the best Wear OS smartwatches, including the Google Pixel Watch 3, I believe smart rings are the way to go, at least for me. Here are a few reasons why I swapped my smartwatch for a smart ring and why I'm not going back.

7 Smartwatches don't feel fashionable anymore

Subtlety is key, and smartwatches have lost it

One of the main issues with tech products, especially wearables, is that they look cool at first but eventually lose their fashion appeal. The same has happened with smartwatches. They were stylish in the beginning, but they're no longer fashionable. People on their wedding invites now request attendees not to wear smartwatches to the ceremony.

The advantage of a smart ring is that it allows you to wear other accessories, like traditional watches or bracelets, while still enjoying the benefits of a health tracker. I love wearing a Seiko watch daily, but I also want to track my sleep and steps, which a traditional watch can't do. Wearing the Ultrahuman Ring Air daily has solved this problem perfectly.

6 Smart rings offer a sleek, discreet look

They're lightweight, comfortable, and effortless