When I started using smartphones, I put a case on them to protect them from accidental drops and keep them in pristine condition for as long as possible. Later, I risked using my phone without a case and enjoyed how it felt in my hand. It made me wonder why people care about a phone's design when they cover it with a case.

Now, the first thing I buy alongside my phone is a screen protector, not a case. That's because the screen is more likely to shatter and render even the best phones unusable after accidental drops. While your phone may sustain minor dents and scuffs along the edges, that's mostly cosmetic, which isn't a big deal unless you're concerned about preserving your phone's resale value. Let's look at the factors that convinced me to stop using cases.

5 Cases add bulk

You'll immediately feel the added thickness and heft

Cases that provide ample drop protection are thick and made of soft silicone or TPU material with a raised lip that goes around the edges of your phone. This increases the phone's thickness, which I'm not a fan of. While there are plenty of minimalistic hard shell and leather cases, they don't provide adequate protection. Many thin, hard shell cases don't cover all the edges of the phone, leaving some areas vulnerable. So, why would I consider them?

Besides the thickness, it's worth considering the added heft. Modern smartphones typically weigh around 180 to 230 grams, and putting on a lightweight silicone case adds roughly 25 to 30 grams. You can expect bulkier hard shell cases to weigh more than that. You would think 30 grams isn't a lot, but I feel the extra weight the moment I put on a phone case. The lighter my phone feels, the less fatigue I have while using it for extended periods.

4 Modern phones are durable enough

They're designed to be used naked

Gone are the days when phones used to be made of cheap plastic and composite materials. Almost all mid-range and high-end smartphones use an aluminum or stainless steel housing, with some flagship phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, boasting a titanium frame. They're durable enough that you don't have to worry about accidentally dropping them on the ground and damaging your phone, as long as you installed a screen protector. You'll see some scuffs and dents, but they're mostly cosmetic damage.

Manufacturers spend millions of dollars designing phones with premium materials you can proudly show off. What's the point of hiding that shiny metal and glass housing with a case? While you're protecting it from scratches and scuff marks, you're covering up the design choices that made you buy the phone.

3 Better in-hand feel

Cases ruin your phone's look and feel

The design of a phone is one of the main factors that influence our purchase decision. It could be that you like a particular phone's curved edges or the matte glass finish on the back, but none of that matters if you put a case on it. You don't get to look and actually feel your phone's design with a case covering it. All you'll feel is the material of the case, but in that case, you can splurge on a leather case and call it a day, no matter what phone you buy.

I've used my Galaxy Z Flip 5 caseless for almost two years, and I've dropped it a few times. There are a few minor scratches and scuffs on the edges, but I still love how it feels in my hand. When I flip it open, the phone feels sleek. I'm certain it would feel bulky with a case on it, especially when the phone is folded. Also, depending on the case you get, your phone might feel slippery. I feel like some cases have awkward ridges that interfere with the natural grip of a phone.

2 I pay for a premium warranty

I can always replace my phone in case of serious damage

Source: Samsung

I understand how important our smartphones are in our everyday lives, and we can't risk damaging them under any circumstances. That's why I pay a premium for an extended warranty plan like AppleCare+ for my iPhone 16 Pro Max, which covers accidental damage for two years. In case of any major damage, I can take my phone to a nearby service center and get a replacement unit within a day or two for a minimal service fee.

Samsung and Google offer extended warranty plans for their smartphones. If you want to go caseless without worries, the extra $100 to $300 you pay upfront might be worth it in the long run. Considering a high-quality phone case and a screen protector cost between $30 and $50, you're better off paying a premium and getting your phone insured since it gives you added security.

1 Cases trap dust and debris

Using a case doesn't mean your phone will be scratch-free

Just because you use a case on your phone doesn't mean it will be free of scratches. There are gaps between the case and your phone, and that's plenty of space for dust and other tiny debris to get trapped and accumulate over time. You may have noticed this if you've removed your phone case after several months of use. These tiny particles gradually create micro-scratches on the edges and back of your phone.

That's why you should remove your phone's case and clean it regularly. Even with a phone case, cosmetic damage is inevitable without proper maintenance. For instance, if your phone has a stainless steel frame, you may notice an uneven wear pattern along the edges, resulting from the trapped dirt rubbing against the surface. I experienced this on my iPhone X when I used a silicone case for months without cleaning it. I tried rubbing the wear pattern off with a polishing cloth, but that wasn't enough to restore its original condition.

Going caseless is a risk worth taking

Going caseless is risky, but as long as you have a tempered glass screen protector and are careful while handling your device, you won't damage your phone to the point that it needs hardware repairs. Modern smartphones, especially traditional slab phones, are durable enough. Still, if you want peace of mind and don't want to deal with the downsides of using a case, you can pay a couple hundred dollars extra on a premium warranty plan like Samsung Care Plus or Google Preferred Care. That way, you can get a replacement device for a minimal fee in case of significant damage, and you won't have to worry much about your phone's resale value.