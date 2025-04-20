With spam calls outnumbering actual calls, they have become one of the biggest nuisances for smartphone users. Phone anxiety has assumed a new form, where I dread yet another call from a scammer. To its credit, Android has been improving its defenses against pesky calls. The situation is better if you have a Google Pixel phone since you get features like Call Screen and Scam Detection. Despite these improvements, a few spam calls continue to slip through the cracks. Are Android's spam call detection tools finally good enough, or must we rely on third-party solutions?

The growing problem of spam calls

Scammers keep finding new ways to bypass spam detection

Spam calls have evolved beyond simple robocalls. They now include phishing schemes, number spoofing, and eerily human-sounding AI voice calls. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received 1.1 million consumer complaints about robocalls in 2024. While the number is slightly lower than the stats from 2023, which was 1.2 million, it’s still quite concerning. According to reports, billions of spam calls are made each month worldwide. Such fraudulent schemes cost victims millions.

Although spam call detection has improved, scammers find new ways to bypass filters. The rise of number spoofing and AI-driven scam calls make it difficult to identify legitimate calls. The spam call problem is growing worse than ever, with users reporting receiving multiple spam calls each day.

Google offers built-in call protection features

But they’re still not perfect

Your phone’s default dialer app has robust spam filtering features. For instance, the Google Phone app includes the following:

Caller ID and spam protection: It identifies businesses and spam numbers and displays the info before you answer the call. The feature is active by default on most Android devices.

It identifies businesses and spam numbers and displays the info before you answer the call. The feature is active by default on most Android devices. Filter spam calls: It stops suspected spam calls from disturbing you.

It stops suspected spam calls from disturbing you. Call Blocking: You can manually block specific numbers to filter out unwanted calls.

Although the built-in tools are handy, they may not work perfectly. Google’s spam filters can become overly aggressive, blocking calls from numbers not saved in your contacts. For instance, it may incorrectly flag legitimate calls. I get missed calls from Amazon delivery executives after turning on the Filter spam calls feature. Despite its oversensitive filters, some spam calls still get through.

The Pixel has excellent spam detection

But some features aren’t available in many regions