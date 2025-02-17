I used to upgrade my smartphone almost every year. In 2010, my dad got me the Nexus One, and then, in early 2011, I upgraded to an iPhone 4. Again, in 2013, I bought a Galaxy S4 but switched to the iPhone 6 Plus in 2014. Now, I use my phone for at least two years because I don't feel any reason to upgrade sooner. Annual smartphone upgrades aren't enticing, and that's for a few key reasons. Moreover, spending $1,000 to upgrade from an excellent phone like the Google Pixel 8 Pro to the Pixel 9 Pro XL for slightly better hardware seems like a terrible investment.

4 The incremental upgrades aren't worth my money

$1,000+ for two new features and some camera improvements

Gone are the days when smartphones made huge jumps in design, performance, battery life, camera hardware, and display quality. In the last few years, the design changes year-on-year have been minimal. Take the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, for example. It looks almost like the S23 Ultra, except it's slightly boxier. Even Samsung's foldables look mostly the same. The Z Fold 6 looks like the Z Fold 5 and Z Fold 4, except it has a slightly wider cover screen and a boxier design.

Performance improvements year-on-year have also slowed down, but that's not a huge deal. Modern smartphones are fast enough that you won't notice how much faster the latest Snapdragon chip is under regular use. You'll need to put two phones side by side and play games to notice a difference. Processor efficiency is a different story because that plays a role in your phone's battery life. Then again, most high-end smartphones today offer all-day battery life, which is more than adequate for casual users.

Display-wise, most modern smartphones use OLED screens with high refresh rates. What's the point of getting a newer phone with a slightly higher refresh rate or a slightly brighter screen when your current phone has a good 120Hz OLED display? And don't get me started on the cameras. Manufacturers can crank up the megapixel count all they want, but smartphone cameras still have tiny sensors, so those improvements are hardly noticeable in the real world.

3 Flagship smartphones have become very expensive

You can't get a flagship phone for under $600 anymore

You could buy a flagship smartphone like the Nexus 6P a decade ago for $499. Even the cutting-edge Galaxy S6 Edge started at $700. Fast-forward to 2025. This price range is reserved for mid-range phones. Even Google's affordable offering, the Pixel 8a, starts at $499, pricing itself out of the budget smartphone market.

The iPhone X, released in 2017, shocked the world with its $999 starting price tag. But at today's prices, $999 doesn't look bad by 2025's standards. If you want a high-end smartphone like the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max, you'll pay upwards of $1,200. If you want a cutting-edge foldable, prices are over $1,500.

Spending over a grand, especially when smartphones aren't improving dramatically from generation to generation, doesn't seem like a good investment. A flagship smartphone from two or three years ago is still fast enough and takes great pictures. If you own an older smartphone, you may need to replace the battery.