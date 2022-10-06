Google's history of hardware is short but turbulent. After a few failed attempts to enter the hardware market, Google released the first Chromecast in 2013 to massive success. Since then, Google has expanded into laptops, smart home devices, earbuds, phones, and now, smartwatches with the Google Pixel Watch.

However, the success of the Chromecast has tapered off due to competitors like Amazon's Fire TV. Other devices, like the Pixel lineup, have failed to make a significant splash, and Google is reportedly abandoning its Pixelbook line.

Yet Google forges onwards. The release of the Pixel 6 proved that Google could make a smartphone to compete with the best. The Nest Audio is near perfect, and the Pixel Buds Pro is a must-have for Android users.

So why isn't Google's hardware respected like Samsung's or Apple's?

How many people are buying Google's hardware?

Google's smartphone market share is so pathetic that it doesn't appear on most of the worldwide smartphone market share graphs. Even in its home country of the U.S., Google corners a measly 2.28% of the market as of September 2022. Samsung, by comparison, comfortably holds 30.11%.

Filtering out different smartphone brands is the only way to spot Google.

Google's smart speaker sales, only beaten by Amazon, paint a brighter picture. Their global market shares are 20.5% and 26.4%, respectively. Despite only selling 500,000 Google Home devices in 2016, Google Home shipments are expected to reach 140m in 2025.

Google Nest devices are high quality and competitively priced. A range of options suits multiple use cases, and compared to Echo devices, it's hard to pick a winner between the two brands. It's not surprising that their market shares are so similar.

Since the Pixel 6, you can say much the same about Google's phones. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Pixel 6 Pro offers an affordable alternative. Sure it's not as premium an experience, but for $300 cheaper, it's a tough decision between the two flagship phones. But as demonstrated in the above graph, it didn't put a dent in Samsung's customers.

Then we have the abandonment of the Pixelbook line, a series of products that, despite their premium design, struggled to find a market. While Google doesn't release sales figures for its Chromebooks, the discontinuation doesn't indicate they were a roaring success.

And thus, we come to the crux of the matter. Google's lackluster sales aren't to do with shoddy hardware. They're because Google has struggled to decide what it wants its hardware to do.

Google's hardware has lacked a firm identity

Google Nest products have found their place in the smart home market. All Android users can utilize their functionality, meaning Google can capitalize on what it does best, software. One of the best features of the Pixel 6 Pro, the camera, is appropriate thanks to the software behind it. Any Android user can buy a Nest Mini and get it working in minutes. These devices are affordable, accessible, and work great. So why hasn't Google applied the same philosophy to the rest of its devices?

The original Pixelbook was a bizarre device. It was $1200 and offered premium hardware to match the cost. This clashed horribly with ChromeOS, a lightweight operating system that could run effectively on a $200 laptop. Later offerings like the Pixelbook Go were more appropriate platforms, but it was too late for Google as competitors were producing better devices for less. Other manufacturers have created premium Chromebooks at the $1000 mark since then, but this feels far more appropriate as they offer different Chromebooks at lower prices.

So what about Pixel phones? Despite a strong start, the Pixel lineup never properly broke into the smartphone market. With each subsequent iteration, Google never improved on its design enough to match the substantial strides made by Apple or Samsung. By the time of the Pixel 4, the phone's shortcomings were becoming annoyingly consistent. Until the Pixel 6, these lackluster attempts felt like Google wasn't taking its smartphone line seriously.

The Pixel 6 marked a watershed moment thanks to an eye-catching design and the innovative Tensor chip. The Pixel 7's design refinements confirm that Google has finally found its path. But it's just too late.

Google is finally being serious about its hardware

Companies like Samsung and Apple are reliable entities. There's rarely a shock announcement, and you generally know what you get for your money despite the odd blip or two. I can tentatively say that Google is also reaching this point, but it's struggling to compete.

For Google to grow its customer base, it must prove to potential customers that it knows what it's doing. This is why the release of the Pixel Watch is more significant than the device itself. If Google's pricey smartwatch resonates with markets, they will finally have built a hardware ecosystem to start rivaling Samsung.

Future iterations of this ecosystem will do what the last six years couldn't: Prove to customers that Google's hardware is a reliable brand you'll want to carry around in your pocket year after year. Unfortunately, this takes time. Its competitors have had years to refine their strategies, so despite quality hardware, we estimate it will be many years before people start buying its hardware in decent numbers.

Will 2022 mark a change in Google's fortunes?

The long-awaited release of a Pixel ecosystem is finally here. If there's a time to invest in Google's hardware products, it's now. Its products are high quality, but it must for once, commit to them.