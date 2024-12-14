Batteries degrade over time. It’s an inevitable process we can only slow down, and setting a strict charging limit is one way to do that. In fact, all of the best Android phones let you set a charge level cap of 80% if you wish to preserve as much battery health as possible.

The Google Pixel series got the 80% limit option along with the Android 15 update. Confusingly, it was discovered that Pixels would occasionally bypass the charge cap and go to 100%. The reason? Nope, it's not a bug. It’s necessary to recalibrate the estimated capacity of the battery, because your phone’s battery percentage is a bit of a white lie.

How do phones know the charge level of their batteries?

And why the battery percentage isn’t as accurate as you think

The battery in his phone puffed up, so he replaced it with a lab power supply to see what would happen. That’s the story of one of my favorite electronic YouTubers, GreatScott, who noticed something unexpected. The battery percentage kept on dropping even though the phone was drawing current from a virtually unlimited power source.

As this experiment demonstrates, a battery is but a chemical reaction in a box, and a phone doesn’t know exactly how much charge is left in it. The battery percentage indicator in your status bar is just an estimate – accurate enough for most people not to notice anything weird, but not perfect.

Battery indicators work by relying on a couple of techniques:

Measuring battery voltage

If you look at any battery, chances are you’ll find a voltage rating printed on it. For lithium-ion batteries, that would be around 3.7 volts. However, this is an average (nominal) value. Li-ion batteries are at around 4.3V when full and drop to about 3V when considered empty. The exact numbers vary from cell to cell but are in that ballpark.

Measuring the voltage of a battery can give you a rough idea of its state of charge. The downside of this approach is that it’s not super accurate, since the battery voltage does not drop linearly as charge is used. Voltage may also fluctuate due to factors like temperature and how much power the connected device draws. That is why smartphones use a more sophisticated technique to achieve percentage-point accuracy.

Fuel gauge chips and coulomb counting

Fuel gauge chips are designed to track exactly how much charge goes in and out of a battery – a.k.a. coulomb counting. Your phone can reliably calculate a battery level between 0 and 100% using these measurements and by knowing its exact battery capacity. These chips are available from popular chipmakers like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices. Rest assured your phone has one as part of its battery management system.

While fuel gauges can be very accurate, they also have a weak spot. As chip maker Analog Devices puts it, “a small drift error increases continuously over time and the battery needs to reach full and empty periodically in order to correct these errors.” In other words, fuel gauge chips require occasional calibration.

Why do phone batteries need recalibration?

And why battery capacity specs are just estimates

I believe most people think of batteries as buckets of charge with a fixed capacity. If it says 5,000mAh on the tin, it’s easy to assume that’s what you get every charge cycle. In actuality, the mAh rating is the amount of charge you can extract from a battery in ideal conditions, and several factors can affect that number negatively.

One variable is temperature – a lithium-ion battery will produce less charge in cold weather. Another is the applied load – the more power you draw from a battery, the less charge it will deliver. Its maximum capacity will also drop as the battery ages. So your phone’s battery capacity is just an estimate that varies over time, even between cycles.

The variations may be relatively small, but they pile up over time and cause inaccuracies in the coulomb counting method. This is why your phone needs occasional recalibration. Otherwise, it may shut down way before it reaches the 0% mark. A phone turns off when its battery reaches its minimum voltage, not when the battery percentage hits zero.

What should you do to calibrate your phone’s battery?

Charging and discharging a phone completely should be enough to ensure its battery readings are spot on. It doesn’t matter if you’re using a Google Pixel, a Samsung Galaxy, an iPhone, or one of the best budget Android phones — your phone is smart enough to calibrate itself if you’re using it normally.

But if you’ve activated the 80% limit on your Google Pixel phone (or any other phone, for that matter), its battery indicator will likely become inaccurate over time. That’s why letting the phone bypass the cap every once in a while makes sense. In the case of the Google Pixel, this will happen when the phone deems it necessary, although it’s not clear how often that will happen.

To be clear, the 80% limit isn't the only battery health-extending feature packed in the latest Pixel phones. Just recently, they got the option to bypass charging completely and be powered directly from a charger. And for most Google Pixel users, the Adaptive Charging method is the one we'd recommend. It applies the 80% cap only when charging overnight, filling the remaining 20% right before your morning alarm rings.