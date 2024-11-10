When Google unveiled the Pixel 9 lineup earlier this year, the Google Pixel 9 Pro caught my eye. The standard Pixel 9 felt too basic, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was priced out of reach. Even though it wasn't my first choice, I spent a month with the Pixel 9 Pro XL and was genuinely impressed by its performance and feel.

Recently, I tried out Google's new compact flagship, the Google Pixel 9 Pro. It features the same body size as the standard Pixel 9, with all the perks of a Pro model. After a week with the Pixel 9 Pro, I'm not going back to the XL.

Big phones just don't feel right anymore

A 6.3-inch screen that strikes the perfect balance

Close

I prefer larger phones. Alongside my Pixel 8a, I've used an iPhone 14 Pro Max and the OnePlus 10 Pro. These phones feature 6.7-inch displays, and I've been happy with the trade-off of one-handed usability for a bigger screen. I watch a lot of content on my phone (and value long battery life), so it's a compromise I willingly accepted.

However, when I picked up the Pixel 9 Pro, its screen size felt right. The 6.3-inch display strikes a perfect balance. It's big enough for enjoyable content consumption yet compact enough to be easily manageable with one hand and comfortable enough to carry in my pocket.

Despite being smaller than the XL, the Pixel 9 Pro's display retains the premium features of the larger model. It keeps the LTPO OLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Plus, with the smaller screen, the pixel density is slightly higher at 495 PPI compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL's 486 PPI, though the difference is hardly noticeable.

The Pixel 9 Pro's display hits such a sweet spot that I no longer need to carry a larger phone. I hope Google keeps this balanced design for next year's Pixel 10 lineup.

A telephoto lens in a compact phone? Yes, please

No compromises on the camera, even in a smaller device

Until now, if you wanted a Pixel phone with a telephoto zoom lens, you had to opt for the larger Pro model. Not only for the bigger screen but also because it was the only one offering that feature. With the Pixel 9 Pro, Google's compact flagship includes the same powerful camera setup as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

The camera quality on both Pro models is identical. I recently took the Pixel 9 Pro to a concert, and the telephoto lens was a game-changer. Below is a selection of photo samples showcasing the Pixel 9 Pro's camera capabilities. The images are from the concert and use a telephoto lens. There are also pictures showcasing its performance.