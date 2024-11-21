Apple Intelligence made its public debut amid much hype from the company. While I appreciate the direction Apple took with its AI implementation, Apple bit off more than it could chew. The first letdown came when the new iPhone 16 series launched without its marquee feature. Even when Apple Intelligence arrived with iOS 18.1, it felt underwhelming compared to what Google did with AI on Pixel phones.

Moments like these make me realize how far ahead Google Gemini and Google's AI efforts are for real-world use. After testing Apple Intelligence on an iPhone 16 Pro Max and stacking it up against Gemini, here's what I discovered (spoiler: Google has the edge).

5 Text creation is no small feat

Turns out, not every AI can generate text

Source: Pexels

When ChatGPT came into our lives about two years ago, it was pitched as a tool that creates text from scratch with simple prompts. Since then, every mainstream generative AI service, including Google Gemini, has offered text generation.

Apple Intelligence includes a suite of writing tools, but it can't write for you. All it does is fix grammar and tone, something Grammarly has been doing for as long as I can remember. Still, it isn't good at it. When I gave the same email text to Gemini and Apple Intelligence for editing, Gemini returned a richer draft, while Apple's AI made basic edits and called it a day.

Close

Apple Intelligence's writing tool (left) vs. Google Gemini

When you ask Apple for a friendlier tone, it often dials up the spirit too much, with no way to fine-tune the results with prompts. Gemini, being chat-based, handles that without a sweat. While Apple aims to bring similar options to its AI writing tools with iOS 18.2, it won't add a full-fledged writing mode to generate text from scratch.

4 Google's Magic Editor > Apple's Clean Up

Wiping the floor with Clean Up

Close

Original, Apple's Clean Up edit, and Google's Magic Editor edit (in that order)

Magic Eraser was the tool Google used to show off its AI capabilities in 2021. It could erase distractions from your photos, often without leaving a trace, as it got better over time. Last year, Magic Eraser evolved into Magic Editor, like a Pokémon with enhanced generative capabilities. It now fills in areas you want to edit with generated content that blends in.

Apple introduced a similar feature in its Photos app, but it's still in the early days. It struggles when you edit complex areas of a photo with many objects. I tested Google Photos and Apple Photos on several images, and Google consistently did a better job, while Apple left smudges as evidence of its shabby editing skills.

3 Transcription is Google's strong suit

Apple completely fails at the job

Apple seemed pumped about its new call recording and AI-based transcription feature during the launch event. The problem? It fails to work most of the time. The main issue is that Apple Intelligence supports only US English, limiting its functionality. When I recorded a call with a store's support team to keep a record of the conversation, the iPhone failed to transcribe it, even though we spoke in English with an Indian accent.

Audio quality couldn't have been the issue because I played the same recording for Google Recorder on a Pixel phone, and it had no trouble transcribing it. I've long relied on Google Recorder for recording meetings and taking notes. Even with the thickest accents or a mix of languages, Google consistently delivers results with 80% to 90% accuracy on the worst days. It is simply a better tool.

2 Google's AI works everywhere

But Apple wants you to buy a new iPhone

Language support isn't the only limitation of Apple Intelligence. Hardware support is another major factor. Even last year's iPhone 15 doesn't support the new AI tools, showing how short-sighted Apple's AI efforts are. You must own an iPhone 15 Pro or the latest iPhone 16 series to access Apple Intelligence. Even then, you don't get these AI features in the EU due to local laws.

Meanwhile, Google is more generous with its device support. The photo editing tools are available across brands and devices, working as well on the three-year-old Pixel 6 as on the latest Samsung phones. The same goes for Google's voice assistant. Gemini works on any Android phone and offers the advanced Gemini Live mode, which allows two-way conversations. Google even made Gemini available on the iPhone.

Google: 1, Apple: 0

1 Gemini looks like the future

While Siri is stuck in the past