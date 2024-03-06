The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series are some of the best foldable smartphones you can buy today, and the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 will reportedly bring some big improvements to the table. However, other manufacturers are quickly catching up, and there are a few areas where Samsung has fallen behind in recent years. One of those key areas is in the camera department.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 skipped on using the camera setup from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. And while it takes decent photos in all lighting conditions, the phone doesn’t capture the same amount of detail and high-quality images we’re used to seeing in phones at this price range.

Fortunately, it looks like Samsung is listening to feedback, and the latest rumors claim the next Z Fold in the series could be equipped with the same camera setup as the high-end Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s worth noting there are conflicting rumors, with some sources claiming it could have the same setup as the Fold 5, so as always, take this with a heavy grain of salt. Still, we are about four months away from seeing the next generation, so the chances of Samsung changing anything major are highly unlikely.

It's time for something new

The camera on the Z Fold devices has mostly remained the same for several generations

It's not just that Samsung should put the camera system from the Galaxy S24 Ultra on the Z Fold 6 — it's a priority. For starters, the S24 Ultra takes beautiful photos, and while it’s not without flaws, it’s generally regarded as one of the best camera phones. The device starts at a staggering $1,300 price tag, and for that, you’re getting a lot of phone with the most powerful specs, an excellent camera setup, the built-in S Pen stylus, and a great battery life.

If Samsung wants power users, and a very niche market, to take it seriously, it needs to do more than it did with the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The next Fold must have a more competitive camera setup, among a few other things, such as a wider display, a larger battery, and a faster charging solution, to name a few.

The camera is a key area that Samsung hasn’t improved much for several years and generations of its foldables, and it’s about time the company took a step back and evaluated its position in the market, especially if it wants to remain at the top. With manufacturers like Google, OnePlus, and Honor in Europe, threatening Samsung’s top ranking, it’s more important than ever for the company to set a new standard and offer a unique high-end experience to cater to a wider target audience and new potential buyers.

A phone that costs $1,800 shouldn’t and must not provide such a mediocre camera experience. And while the Fold 5 takes decent photos, it looks quite bad compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Pixel 8 series, and other premium flagships that retail for $500 to $800 less.

While some might argue you’re buying a phone for the form factor, we could counter-argue that you should get a far more competitive experience and overall quality at that price. $1,800 is a lot of money, and you could get a flagship smartphone, and a decent tablet, resulting in an equally impressive and outstanding experience, but that’s not the point. The point is that Samsung hasn’t innovated for quite some time, and it’s time for the company to bring the much-requested and delayed improvements to the camera for its next-generation flagship foldable.