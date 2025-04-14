Picture this: you realize your phone is about to die as you leave your house and wish you had plugged it in earlier. Even if you own one of the best phones offering amazing battery life, that single-digit battery percentage won't last long. We often think a larger phone with a bigger battery is the secret to all-day battery life while overlooking the scenarios where fast charging can be equally, if not more, important.

Fast charging has transformed how we manage and charge our phones. It allows us to recharge quickly and move on with our day. I've used countless smartphones, from compact old-school Android devices to modern oversized flagships. While the latter is better at battery endurance, there's something liberating about knowing I can top off my phone quickly instead of being anchored to a power outlet for an hour. Let's discuss why fast charging beats a bigger battery almost every time.

5 You can get away with a compact phone

You don't need a bigger battery if your phone charges really fast

Let's discuss why oversized phones are more appealing to mainstream consumers. Larger displays and camera hardware aside, it's mainly because of better battery endurance. Big phones have room for bigger batteries, so you don't have to worry about all-day battery life. However, the tradeoff between battery size and ergonomics is undeniable. Oversized phones are heavy, and you can't use them comfortably one-handed for an extended period.

However, if manufacturers pushed super-fast charging on compact phones to offset the lower battery life due to size limitations, more people, including myself, would be tempted to buy one. A lighter, less cumbersome phone is easier to handle when I'm on the go because I don't have to worry about hand fatigue. If my compact phone runs out of juice in the middle of the day, I need access to a power outlet for 5 to 10 minutes to quickly charge and not worry about battery life for the rest of the day.

4 Less downtime

You don't have to spend time waiting next to a power outlet