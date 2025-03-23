Android manufacturers waste no time bragging about how long they'll provide software updates for their new phones. In the last year or two, companies like Google and Samsung have promised seven years of Android OS upgrades and security updates for their flagship devices. That's huge progress from a decade ago when most manufacturers offered two years of major OS updates, and Apple was miles ahead, offering software support for five or more years.

As much as I think long-term software support is a step in the right direction, how manufacturers roll out software updates matters more. Some brands take months to roll out the newest version of Android because they want to add their custom skins to it. I'd rather have the newest version of Android as soon as Google rolls it out rather than wait months for each update. Let me explain why.

5 I upgrade sooner

I buy a new phone every 2 to 3 years







I like having modern hardware, so I upgrade my phone every two or three years. It's mostly the camera upgrades and battery performance that tempt me to upgrade. I know some of you keep your phones longer, but when was the last time you used the same phone for seven years? I feel companies use the seven-year update promise as a bragging right to make customers purchase their devices.

When an Android phone is three or four years old, it often feels slower, the battery life is poor, and the camera quality starts to show its age. Even if you get OS updates and security patches, would you want to update to the newest Android version when your phone is already sluggish? That's why I'd rather have timely OS updates during the years I use a phone. If I bought a phone that shipped with Android 15, I'd expect an Android 16 update within 12 months, not 18 months from now. However, most Android manufacturers struggle to deliver timely updates.

4 Missing features on older phones

Manufacturers prioritize newer devices

Just because your smartphone supports the newest Android version five years after its release doesn't mean you'll get all the features it has to offer. Manufacturers often reserve the best features for their newer models and use the "hardware limitations" excuse for not bringing them to older devices. As your phone becomes outdated, updates may become less frequent and less optimized, meaning your device won't feel as smooth as it used to.

For example, Samsung's One UI 6.1 update in 2024 brought Galaxy AI features to its older devices. However, not all Galaxy AI features the company introduced alongside the S24 Ultra made their way to older models like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Z Flip 5, and Z Fold 5. I'd rather have software updates that don't skip quality features because my phone is older. I wouldn't be surprised if a five-year-old phone gets an Android update with two or three new features due to hardware limitations.

There's always something new to try

I'm a fan of Google's quarterly Pixel Feature Drops. Pixel users always have something new to check out on their phones and don't have to wait months for these updates. However, other manufacturers, like Samsung and OnePlus, often take their time with updates, making customers wait months to access features that Pixel users have. When you get the update, those features aren't as exciting anymore since they've been around for so long.

Imagine how enraged iPhone users would be if Apple rolled out iOS 18 to an older model like the iPhone 13 three or four months later to push the sales of its newer models? Timely updates can make an aging phone feel new again, and the excitement of trying new features with everybody else is something I don't want to give up by switching to an Android brand that rolls out updates slowly for several years.

2 Bug fixes and security patches are time-sensitive

Your phone's safety and performance matter the most today

Smartphones have become essential tools in our daily lives, and their safety and performance are some things that we generally take for granted. If my phone is vulnerable to a security threat, I would expect the manufacturer to roll out a patch within days, not weeks or months later. Some manufacturers need to take notes from Google, which rolls out Android security updates to Pixel phones almost immediately after publishing them at the beginning of each month.

The same goes for addressing bugs. I understand you're bound to encounter bugs and performance issues at some point while using a smartphone. However, if a manufacturer is quick to roll out fixes, you won't have to worry about them. If not, you'll be frustrated every time you use the phone and have no option but to wait for an official fix. What's the point of a long-term update promise when your phone remains buggy for months? Manufacturers must quickly address issues like battery drain, laggy animations, and touchscreen problems.

1 Resale value

This is an important factor since many people, including myself, sell or trade in their old phones before upgrading to a new one. You might think that a smartphone from a brand that promises several years of Android OS upgrades will be more appealing in the second-hand market. While that may be true to an extent, people also prioritize brands with a good track record of rolling out updates. You'll have an easier time selling a three-year-old Pixel phone than a OnePlus phone with similar hardware because people know Google's phones usually get all the software updates first.

Moreover, people prefer phones that are on the latest version of Android. If you're selling a phone that runs Android 14 when Android 15 has been out for several months, you'll have a hard time finding interested buyers. This is one of the main reasons iPhones generally hold resale value better than Android devices. Apple rolls out iOS updates for all supported models on day one. The company doesn't do staggered releases like many Android manufacturers. If you consider the resale value when buying a new Android phone, choose a Pixel phone over other manufacturers.

A company's track record is more important than its promises

It's not difficult for Android manufacturers to follow in the footsteps of Google and promise software support for several years. What's more important is how long it takes for them to roll out these updates. I'd rather buy an Android phone from a brand with an excellent track record of updating its devices in a timely manner. I use a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and it hasn't received Android 15 as of March 2025, whereas the Pixel 7, which came out in the same year, received the update in October 2024.

If Google offered a Pixel Flip, I would switch in a heartbeat to enjoy all the new software features as soon as they're available. I've played the waiting game, and I'm not a fan. Seven years of software support isn't enough to convince me to buy another Samsung phone.