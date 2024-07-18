There was a time when metal phones weren’t rare. They were never the majority, but if we rewind to 2016, we’ll see that both established players (Apple, HTC, Huawei, LG) and newcomers (OnePlus, Google) generously used metals in the designs of their top-tier devices.

Clearly, things have changed. If we browse through 2024’s best Android phones, we’ll notice that the glass sandwich design dominates, with metal typically seen only around a phone's sides. This makes the OnePlus Nord 4 unique in today’s mobile landscape, as it dazzles with a luxury-exuding metal body. But why would they stop making all-metal phones in favor of fragile glass? Well, it’s complicated.

What made metal phones better?

Advantages should be easy to see — and feel

As veteran phone reviewers would agree, metal phones like the iPhone 6 and the HTC One M8 were perceived as luxurious and better put together next to plastic contemporaries like the Samsung Galaxy S5. The appearance and sensation of touching aluminum made the product feel worthy of a premium price.

A metal phone was also expected to prove more durable and longer lasting, though I must take my nostalgia goggles off for a moment and remind you that Bendgate also happened. Even with a tank like the HTC 10, there’s always luck involved with every accidental drop, but with a metal back instead of a glass one like on the Samsung Galaxy S6, the odds were in your favor.

So, again, why would any phone maker ignore a material cooler than plastic and stronger than glass?

The challenges of making a metal phone

Radio signal interference

Source: andri333/Pixabay

"Some say it's impossible in the 5G era to make a smartphone with the strength, sophistication and enduring quality of metal. We say... Never Settle." — the teaser for the OnePlus Nord 4 states.

Radio frequencies are easily blocked by metals, which is why the iPhone 6, like other metal phones of the time, had those notorious bands on the back with antennas laid out behind them. These plastic bands were RF-transparent and allowed radio waves to travel.

However, the iPhone 6 didn’t have 5G. The new standard not only requires additional physical antennas for mmWave 5G, but also operates across frequencies that are easier to block. Therefore, a 5G phone would be more easily affected by materials that interfere with radio signals, while its radios would have to consume more power to overcome any signal attenuation.

Design trends and flexibility