Garmin watches have astronomical battery life, often lasting weeks, depending on the series. The life expectancy of these watches usually keeps up to 80% charging capacity after a few years of use. Depending on the conditions and charging treatment, this can be accelerated (or de-accelerated). The battery life is impressive, and it puts Wear OS watches to shame. But this is primarily because of how Garmin builds their watches and focuses on intended use. We've broken down precisely why Garmin batteries last so much longer than a premium smartwatch using Wear OS.

Why are Garmin watches known for having exceptional battery life?

It's a combination of factors that gives Garmin the rep it has for why these watches last as long as they do. Garmin watches has optimized software and specialized hardware. These watches don't have a heavy operating system and are tailor-made to manage power consumption.

The software also provides fail-safes that optimize these watches' batteries based on customizable settings. For example, toggling off Always on Display and lowering the display brightness and sensor usage will extend the battery life. You can also use Battery Saver mode to keep it going for longer. That also means most of the general practices and settings that help maintain battery life in Wear OS are also available for Garmin watches.

Targeted display technology

Another consideration is the specialized hardware with Garmin displays. Some Garmin watches use a transflective display found in MIP displays (Memory in Pixel). These displays utilize a combination of transmissive and reflective properties within their screens. It makes it easier for the display to work under brighter and low-light conditions. It does this by changing between ambient light reflection but also using a backlight when situations call for it. The dual functionality is how these watches save on power, thus saving on battery.

Source: newhavendisplay.com

Another factor for the MIP displays is how well it uses solar-charging technology. The first Garmin watch to prove this was the Fenix 6X Pro Solar in 2019. It did this by applying a semi-transparent solar panel over the screen. The outer rings would trap sunlight to convert it into solar energy. This led to the Fenix 6X seeing a 10-20% increase in battery life, depending on use. This technology is implemented in Garmin's MIP watches as "Solar" editions.

Other screens are made with AMOLED technology, like the Garmin Venu 3. AMOLED (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode) screens focus on lighting each pixel individually. This provides better coloring, higher contrast, and deeper blacks. Since the display remains sharp and easy to see, it doesn't need a backlight when operating at lower light conditions, which lessens the need to turn up the brightness and, thus, avoids the battery drain altogether.

Garmin's signature lineups, the Instinct, and the Enduro, pushed MIP displays for a while, whereas the Venu, Forerunner, and Fenix used AMOLED displays. Seemingly, newer Garmin watches have adapted to using more AMOLED displays (Fenix 8 and the Instinct 3 have AMOLED versions, the Venu 3 is only AMOLED).