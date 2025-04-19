Clubhouse is a famous example of a giant success that can quickly take a turn for the worse. It is a social app on Android and iOS that specializes in real-time virtual rooms hosted in an audio-only format. It's an interesting concept but slightly dated. When Clubhouse was at its all-time peak, the app didn't feature text or video; it was primarily used for networking.

Moreover, it also competes with other social media apps and VoIP services. But when did the craze begin, and when did it see its downfall? We examine the trend behind Clubhouse and other similar social audio apps to see where it went wrong. If you want to download Clubhouse on your trendy smartphone, you might be surprised to see what it has become.

What is Clubhouse, and when did it emerge?

The idea behind Clubhouse is to be a place where you can drop in a random conversation, listen, learn, and network. It could be about any topic, and these virtual chat rooms were invite-only. So, there was a level of exclusivity in being a part of Clubhouse and its inner discussions. If you were lucky, Clubhouse would let you engage with influencers, celebrities, and important public figures (Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg appeared in Clubhouse).