Canceling subscriptions shouldn't be so hard, but yet, here we are, struggling to click the button. The struggle comes from various factors, including psychological ones (fear of missing out or disappointment), losing special privileges like deals and old pricing, and the obstacles you're forced to overcome by opting out.

I've felt the stress of all this. So much so that it has even made me less interested in picking up new subscriptions, and the fear has prevented me from upgrading my carrier plan, even if it means updating to a brand-new phone. It shouldn't be this way, but it's the current reality we face. CNET's annual subscription survey reported that subscribers spent $17 a month on subscriptions they don't use, adding up to more than $200 a year. That's more than chump change that we can use elsewhere — here's why I find it so hard to cancel and why many others do, too.

Canceling your subscription ruins social activities

Your subscription has become the primary source of entertainment

Streaming services are a huge reason my family and I stay connected. With everyone's hobbies being so uniquely different, it isn't easy to find overlap. As someone more tech-savvy than everyone else in my family, I find movie nights and seasonal binges my go-to option for family entertainment. Even at family dinners, they're also an easy conversation starter. So it is only natural that we (my family and I) prefer watching movies and TV together.

I usually subscribe to two (maybe three) streaming services at once before rotating through them. Recently, I subscribed to Crave TV to catch up on the third season of Yellow Jackets. Thankfully, my service provider offered a deal, but otherwise, I would avoid paying for Crave if I could. A premium subscription costs $22 without ads, which is outrageous given the selection. But when it is a family favorite, I don't have it in me to say no or ask someone else to pay. Being that person to cut the cord on family fun is stressful and somewhat of a mood-killer.