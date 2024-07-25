After months of speculation, Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Ring at its July 2024 Unpacked event. The Galaxy Ring is Samsung’s first smart ring and is loaded with features, but it comes with a steep $400 price tag. In comparison, the new Galaxy Watch 7 starts at $100 less than the Ring, and while it has its advantages, I still think the Ring might be the better choice for some. Here are a few reasons why.

1 The Galaxy Ring is easier to wear and carry

Smartwatches are just too bulky for daily use

Unlike the best Android smartwatches, smart rings are easier to wear and carry. They have a lightweight design — the Galaxy Ring weighs just up to 3 grams — and don't add bulk or weight to your wrist, which many people find problematic with smartwatches.

Meanwhile, a smart ring sits on your finger all day without interfering with most tasks. You can wear one in the shower, go swimming, hit the beach, work out, and do almost everything without taking it off. And the best part is that it tracks your health 24/7 without any manual input.

2 Always-on health tracking

Health tracking is effortless with a smart ring

The Galaxy Ring is equipped with plenty of health sensors, and since you can wear it for most of the day, tracking health is much easier. While smartwatches have larger and more accurate sensors, a smart ring offers more convenience for continuous tracking.

Whether due to fatigue or other reasons, you have to remove a smartwatch at some point during the day, but the ring offers 24/7 health tracking and can track nearly the same things as a smartwatch.

3 Tracking sleep is easier with the Galaxy Ring

Stay on top of your sleep patterns

Smartwatches aren't the most comfortable piece of tech to wear to track your sleep. On the other hand, tracking your sleep is much easier with a smart ring since it doesn't add bulk or weight to your hand. In fact, the Galaxy Ring is equipped with several features to track various aspects of sleep, including sleep stages (light, deep, REM), sleep latency, and overall sleep quality.

When paired with a Galaxy smartphone, the Ring will also provide insights and recommendations for improving sleep habits.

4 The Ring has a longer battery life

Up to a week on single charge

Just like our smartphones, smart wearables need charging now and then — they're powered by a battery, after all. While the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers up to four days of battery life on a single charge (in power saving mode), the Galaxy Ring beats the smartwatch and offers up to one week of battery life on a single charge, despite having a smaller form factor.

So, if you're looking for a wearable that you don't have to plug in every night, the Galaxy Ring is your best bet.

5 You can charge the Galaxy Ring on the go

Charge anytime, anywhere

Another advantage the Galaxy Ring has over the Galaxy Watch is its charging mechanism. For the latter, you will have to use the charging puck that comes in the box. And while it does attach magnetically to prevent the watch from falling off while charging, it doesn't match the Galaxy Ring's convenient charging mechanism.

See, the Galaxy Ring charges almost like wireless earbuds do and comes with a charging case. You place the ring in the case to charge it, which has a raised section to hold the ring in place and LEDs showing the charging status. The case itself has a battery, too, allowing you to charge the ring up to one and a half times without recharging the case. When needed, the case charges via a USB-C port for convenience.

6 It's almost as durable as the Galaxy Watch Ultra

More durable than you think

Despite its small size and delicate appearance, the Galaxy Ring is surprisingly durable, matching the durability ratings (more or less) of the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It has an outer covering of titanium, and it comes with a 10ATM and IP68 dust- and water-resistance rating. This means the ring can withstand up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes, making it perfectly suitable for everyday wear, rain or shine.

7 Track health while wearing a classic analog watch

Stay healthy without sacrificing your style

I get it, not everyone is a fan of smartwatches — they took away the glamor of the traditional watches we all loved. If you're someone who falls into this category but still wants to track your health, the Galaxy Ring might be the perfect wearable for you. It sits on your finger without taking up the space of your analog watch, and it helps you stay on top of your health.

Moreover, it's available in several finishes, so it can complement your traditional watch's style. It's the perfect device for those who want the best of both worlds.

The Galaxy Ring is a complete package

Despite its hefty price tag and lack of a display or vibration motor, the Galaxy Ring offers many features, especially for Samsung Galaxy smartphone users.

In addition to the benefits mentioned above, you get Galaxy AI-powered insights to improve your health and sleep, Find My Ring for locating your ring, and useful gestures to control the camera and dismiss alarms. If you're already in the Samsung ecosystem, the Galaxy Ring is a great purchase.