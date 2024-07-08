If there's one thing you can count on, it's the Android vs. iPhone debate is never-ending, though both ecosystems have their advantages. There are some things each OS gets right, and one of the big ones on Android is the Bluetooth experience.

After using various headphones across Android and iOS — with Sony's Ult Wear being the most recent one — I've come to the conclusion that using Bluetooth earphones with Android is a better experience than with iOS. Here's what makes it better.

1 Better codec support

Android offers support for more codecs than iOS

For those unaware, codecs enable our devices to stream audio wirelessly. They compress and decompress audio, allowing sound to be transmitted over Bluetooth. Android has a major advantage in this area, which is better support for audio codecs, supporting a range of audio formats, like aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AAC, and plenty more.

The new earphones or headphones you just purchased might use a different codec from the ones you used before, but since Android supports most of them out of the box, you can use most without any worries. This flexibility means Android devices work well with a wide range of audio devices, from cheap earphones to expensive headphones.

Additionally, Android lets you choose which audio codec you want to use. You may prefer better audio quality and rely on LDAC, or you might opt for the aptX family of codecs for a balance of quality and connection.

By comparison, iPhones mostly rely on the AAC format, which can limit audio quality and compatibility. This makes Android a better choice for anyone who wants the best sound from their earphones, regardless of the device they have.

2 Faster pairing and connection

And not only for AirPods

Unless you're pairing AirPods or Beats headphones with an iPhone, the pairing experience is quite tedious. You have to manually go into settings, select Bluetooth, and then choose your new device to pair. On Android, pairing new Bluetooth devices is much easier, especially on devices that support Google Fast Pair.

This tech allows other manufacturers to show easy pairing pop-ups on Android devices for faster connections. It also enables users to download the app for their headphones directly without searching for it on the Play Store.

Additionally, Fast Pair syncs your paired devices with your Google account, allowing for instant pairing across all your Android devices. For non-AirPods earphones and headphones, this sync feature is not available on the iPhone.

3 Android's open ecosystem allows for better compatibility

You can use pretty much all the earphones and headphones with Android

Android is an open ecosystem, meaning most Bluetooth headphones or earphones you like are supported by your device; for example, you can use Samsung Galaxy Buds with any Android device, and all features work as intended — you just need to download the Galaxy Wearable app.

The same can't be said for iOS; while you can technically use Samsung's Galaxy Buds with an iPhone, a number of its features won't work. Conversely, you can pair and use AirPods with any Android, although some features like Siri won't be available.

All in all, Android is a more inclusive OS compared to iOS, offering better compatibility and integration with more Bluetooth earphones and headphones, enabling you to pair and use any device you want.

4 Control your earphones right from the settings

No need to open the app

Unlike iOS, where you often need to rely on specific apps to access the full features of your earphones, Android offers easy control directly through the settings app. This means you can adjust the volume, change codecs, switch noise cancelation modes, and even customize touch controls on various earphones without opening your earphones' companion app.

For instance, with devices that support Google Fast Pair, such as the Pixel Buds Pro, most settings for your earphones appear directly in the settings, allowing you to make changes on the go. This level of integration makes managing your Bluetooth earphones easier.

Android is just better

While the Apple ecosystem may offer a more polished experience for its own AirPods lineup, the overall Bluetooth audio experience is simply better on Android. Whether you prioritize audio quality, reliability of the connection, or device compatibility, Android is the clear winner.

And not only this, but the upcoming Android 15 update will make this experience even better, allowing you to connect multiple headphones to one device using Auracast. For those looking for the best Bluetooth experience — and another reason to leave iOS behind — the choice is clear: Android is the way to go.