Today's smartphone consumer love to have all the new technology, but also a touch of past successes, such as the ability to flip a phone open and closed. This is perhaps one of the many reasons why Samsung's range of foldable smartphones has proven so popular across the world.

The other reasons why these smartphones are so popular are the extra screen surface to play with, the top quality features, and the reliability of these devices. If you've been eyeing the Samsung Galaxy Z series for a while, now's the time to get your own, as you can save up to $1,200 if you get them at Best Buy.

How to save on the Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 was just recently unveiled in August 2022, with a recommended retail price of $1,799.99. Well, forget that price, because Best Buy has it for $1,499.99.

Even better, if you have an old smartphone you no longer want, you can trade it in and get up to $900 off your new purchase.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 runs on Android 12 and features a generous 7.6-inch screen. With that much real estate, you can guess it will have a massive resolution, and you'd be right, because this phone has a 2176x1812 resolution.

It also weighs only 9.27 ounces, so it's not a brick in your pocket or bag. You can take it with you without issue, no matter where you're going. Plus, with the IPX8 rating, you won't even have to worry if rain catches you in your travels, as it will survive a dip in the water if it falls out of your pocket.

If you often take photos with your smartphone like all of us do, you'll absolutely love the Z Fold 4 because it has a 10MP front-facing camera for all your selfies and a 50MP rear-facing camera for all the lovely cat photos. The Z Fold 4 further impresses with the fact that it features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is one of the most advanced in the world.

Samsung's amazing Z Fold 4 is a great tool that will provide lightning-fast speeds and will allow you to do more work on your phone. Thanks to the massive display, and the ability to split the screen, you can work on multiple tasks at once, read your emails, and reply to messages on Slack, or any other app that you require.

Remember that you're getting this absolutely stellar phone for $300 less than the retail price, which is a super great deal, especially since the phone has been on the market for a mere month. Make sure to check in at Best Buy and see how much they can offer for your old phone as well.

How to save on the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Another option is to get the Galaxy Z Flip 4, instead of the Fold 4. We all remember the old flip phones. Well, these ones you certainly won't snap closed as you used to do with the old ones since they're glass from top to bottom.

Measuring a mere 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9 mm when folded, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an adorable device that you'll absolutely love. When you unfold the phone, it stands at 6.7-inches, which is a fairly tall phone. The device features a Super AMOLED display on the cover, allowing you to get a sneak peek at your notifications, clock, and more.

The device has an armor aluminum frame that will survive a few drops and scratches, although, as always, we advise you to hold onto your phone as you never know just how the drop will affect it. The phone has a matte finish, and it's available in multiple colors. Thankfully, that matte finish also means you won't leave fingerprints on the case, which we all know how annoying can be.

The resolution on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is pretty impressive, too, as you'll get to enjoy images in 1080x2640. The phone runs on Android 12 and features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood, just like the Fold 4.

The Z Flip 4 features a 10MP selfie camera and a 12MP main camera on the back. Both are capable of recording videos in 4K quality, although you can expect a higher frame per second from the main camera.

The device is waterproof for up to 5 feet deep, even if it takes you about half an hour to pick it up, although we know that won't be the case.

Samsung set $999.99 as the price for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Thankfully, you can get it for $849.99 at Best Buy right now. Of course, as is the case with the Z Fold 4, if you have an older phone to trade, you can go do that for an additional discount. Depending on what phone you have available to trade, you can get up to $900 reduced from the new Samsung Galaxy Z series phone's price.

Best Buy is the best place to buy a Galaxy Z foldable

As you can see, you can save up to $1,200 on your purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z series if you get it from Best Buy by a combination of discounts for the actual device and perks for trading in an older phone.

The coolest thing about getting the phone from Best Buy is the chance to sign up for Totaltech, which is an affordable membership service with around-the-clock support.

For $199.99 per year, you can enjoy a slew of perks, such as 60-day returns after your purchase, unlimited support all year round no matter what device you purchased, and up to 24 months of product protection. Even AppleCare+ is included if you're an Apple fan.

Best Buy's Totaltech membership includes even more benefits, too. You can get free delivery on your purchases but also standard installation for various tech devices. For instance, you can get your new TV set up by professionals, a new camera, or a router. They'll even help you dispose of major appliances and TVs, so you don't have to pay extra to have someone pick up the broken devices in your home.

The help from Best Buy's membership extends even further because Totaltech provides protection for your purchases for up to two years. In case any of your purchased devices stop working within this timeframe, Best Buy will give you the option to either replace the product, have it repaired, or get store credit. The list is fairly long and includes smartphones, game consoles, computers, TVs, and even appliances and smart home gadgets. If you buy them from Best Buy, even Apple products get the same treatment with Totaltech.

Get more benefits with My Best Buy

The second you sign up for Totaltech at Best Buy, you'll also get signed up for a membership of the My Best Buy program. Every time you make a Best Buy purchase, you'll get points you can later claim as discounts for future purchases.

For instance, you'll get 0.5 points per $1 spent, and you'll get a $5 reward every time you hit 250 points. The more you buy, the bigger the discounts you'll get later on.

It's the right time to upgrade to a Galaxy Z foldable at Best Buy

We've talked a bit about Totaltech because it's such a great thing to get from Best Buy, but we should not forget that the best deal you can get right now is the Samsung Galaxy Z series smartphones. Having the possibility to save up to $1,200 is impressive and certainly not something to turn your nose at.

Plus, if you also sign up for Totaltech at Best Buy, you'll get a gift card worth $100 with your purchase! With all the cool benefits you get, signing up for Totaltech is really the logical thing to do.