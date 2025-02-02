When it comes to streaming devices, Apple TV is widely regarded as one of the best. After spending a week with it, I was almost convinced to ditch my Chromecast and Fire Stick entirely. However, over time, I've realized that Apple TV isn't the most Android-friendly option. Here are five reasons why it might not be the best choice for Android users.

5 Apple TV doesn't support Google Cast

You're stuck with Apple AirPlay

Apple prefers a closed ecosystem, and the Apple TV is no exception. While you can cast TV shows and movies from any Android phone to a Google Cast-supported streaming device (formerly Chromecast), Apple TV doesn't support Google Cast. This means you can't stream content from an Android phone to Apple TV as seamlessly as on an Android TV.

Instead, Apple TV uses its proprietary AirPlay tech to stream videos from phone to TV. As expected, AirPlay is only available on Apple devices, leaving Android users out. While you can stream content through Apple TV's apps and remote, there's no built-in option to cast from an Android phone unless you install a third-party app, which rarely works without lag or connection issues.

4 Setting up Apple TV without an iPhone is a pain

It's not as seamless for non-Apple users

Apple TV is designed with iPhone users in mind, and it shows — especially during setup. If you have an iPhone, the setup is a breeze. Just bring your phone near the Apple TV, and it'll configure everything automatically with minimal effort. However, without an iPhone, you must manually enter your Apple ID, Wi-Fi details, and other settings using the remote, which is far from intuitive.

While Roku and Amazon Fire TV let you complete setup via a browser or mobile app, Apple TV makes the process unnecessarily tedious for non-Apple users. If you're deep in the Android ecosystem, expect a few extra steps before you can start streaming.

3 Siri and HomeKit are not Android-friendly

Apple's ecosystem makes things harder for Android users

Siri is the default voice assistant on Apple TV, and there's no native support for Google Assistant or Alexa. Siri on Apple TV only works through the Siri Remote, and there's no official way to control the device using an Android phone. This means if you rely on Google Assistant or Alexa to control your smart TV or smart home devices, Apple TV won't fit seamlessly into your setup.

Similarly, HomeKit, Apple's smart home platform, doesn't support Android, meaning you can't use Apple TV as a hub unless you're all-in on Apple products. Other platforms, like Google TV and Fire TV, offer dedicated smart home control pages and wider device compatibility. Apple TV, however, only supports HomeKit, with no Google Home or Alexa app available.

2 Apple TV is expensive compared to alternatives

Other streaming devices offer better value