After months of testing, Android 15 is now available for Google Pixel devices, with brands like OnePlus and Asus announcing plans to release the update for their devices. While some users claim Android 15 feels similar to Android 14 and appears to be a minor upgrade, this new version offers more than incremental improvements. Here are five reasons why Android 15 is better than Android 14.

Android 15 takes security to the next level with new built-in protections

Android 15 marks a significant upgrade in terms of privacy and security. One standout feature is Private Space, which allows users to create a secure environment that is accessible only to them. This space is hidden from the device's launcher, settings, notifications, and everywhere else. While some customized Android 14 skins, like OxygenOS, offer similar features through dual apps, Android 15 integrates Private Space, making it available across all devices getting the update.

Additionally, with the release of Android 15, Google is rolling out new safety and security features to protect your data in case of theft. These include Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock. This trio of features works together to safeguard your device. While these security measures aren't exclusive to Android 15 and will eventually make their way to older Android versions, they are limited to Android 15 devices.

In addition to these, Android 15 includes other security improvements, such as enhanced protection for your device's MAC address when connected to public networks, partial screen recording, and more.

4 Redesigned volume controls

Bigger, clearer controls and quick access to Bluetooth devices

One major visual change in Android 15 is the redesigned volume control panel. While the volume controls may look similar to Android 14, clicking the three dots next to the volume slider reveals a revamped panel.

This new interface makes it easier to adjust specific volume settings with large, clear sliders for media, calls, notifications, and alarms. Additionally, you can control which Bluetooth device plays audio plays using the Audio will play on option, and you can toggle Live Caption on or off from the same panel.

3 Improved multitasking features

Especially for foldable smartphones

Android has always excelled in multitasking, and Android 15 takes it further. One standout addition is the ability to create app pairs for quick access to frequently used apps in split-screen mode. When you use two apps in split-screen, tap the app icons at the top and select Save app pair. A shortcut appears on your home screen, allowing you to launch both apps in split-screen mode with a single tap.

Android 15 also introduces new multitasking enhancements for foldables. You can continue using an app on the cover display after closing the inner screen without unlocking the device again. On foldables and tablets, you can pin and unpin taskbar apps for faster access.

These features weren't available in Android 14, although some brands like Samsung and OnePlus offered similar functionality on their large-screen devices. Android 15 now brings these capabilities to the operating system across the board.

2 Native satellite connectivity support

Stay connected even without a signal

Since the launch of the iPhone 14, Apple smartphones have been able to connect to emergency services in remote areas via satellite, a feature that's proven invaluable when Wi-Fi or cellular signals are unavailable. While this capability was initially rumored for Android 14, Android 15 finally has satellite connectivity support.

Some devices, like the Google Pixel 9 series, can now use this feature (although it's available in limited regions). As more devices launch with Android 15, we expect this functionality to become standard on many models.

1 Archive apps without losing data

Free up space by archiving apps while keeping essential data intact

Most smartphones come with 128GB of base storage, which can fill up quickly. Many users delete apps to free up space, but this means signing back in and reconfiguring settings when reinstalling.

Android 15 addresses this issue with its new app archiving feature, allowing you to remove apps while keeping their data intact. This way, you can temporarily free up storage, and when you reinstall the app, it picks up exactly where you left off. You don't need to reconfigure or sign in again. This feature is available in the app info settings and is an improvement over Android 14, which doesn't offer this option.

Android 15 offers meaningful improvements over Android 14

That's not all. Android 15 introduces several quality-of-life improvements over Android 14. One notable enhancement is the predictive back gesture, which gives you a preview of the screen you're navigating to when you use the back gesture, an improved built-in PDF editor, and more. These and several other features make Android 15 a worthwhile upgrade.