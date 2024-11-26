Whoop 4.0 $199 $239 Save $40 One of the most minimal fitness trackers out right now. The Whoop 4.0 delivers a great experience with deep fitness and wellness tracking. Right now, this discount drops it down to one of its lowest prices to date. $199 at Amazon $199 at Best Buy

This is the fitness tracker that you should buy if you're looking for something that's minimal, light and comfortable to wear, that also provides data and metrics about your health and fitness. Although the Whoop 4.0 may not look like much, it's the fitness tracker that lots of people swear by.

And while it's rare to see a discount on this model, this current promotion, which takes $40 off, knocks it down to one of its lowest prices of all time. Sure, that discount might not sound like a lot, but again, the Whoop 4.0 rarely sees a discount. So get this deal while you can.

What's great about the Whoop 4.0?

The Whoop 4.0 is quite different from other fitness trackers on the market. While most rely on a screen to convey data, Whoop keeps things simple with no screen, relying on the companion app to relay all the data necessary in order for the user to have the best possible experience.

Of course, in exchange, you get a minimal design that's both thin and light. What's great is that it can be incredibly versatile, going from watch band, clip, arm band, and more. It's designed to change shape and to be comfortable while providing the best tracking available.

But what really takes the experience over the top is the app that logs all your data. Not only does it track your steps, but also your other fitness activities and well-being. It allows you to be competitive with others in order to better achieve your fitness goals.

It can show you strain levels, rest, stress, and more. There's also a coaching tab that can keep you on track. If you want to go deeper, Whoop can accommodate that with questions about your day that ask about your food intake, medications taken, and even mental health checks.

This really is a niche device, but for those that want to give it a try, this is going to be your best opportunity. The discount is substantial, making it one of the best prices to date. The one thing you should consider though is that this device does require a subscription to work.

And while the $199 price tag does come with 12 months included, you will need to pay more after that year is up. The good thing is that if Whoop introduces an update or a new device, you'll get it without paying any additional fees. If this sounds like what you've been looking for, get it now while you can.